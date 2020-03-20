Europe locks down over virus fears, tragedies

By Sebastian Smith with AFP bureaus

WASHINGTON | AFP | Monday 3/16/2020 – France was ordered into lockdown Monday as Europe closed its borders in the latest drastic attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as President Donald Trump said the United States was readying for a month-long fight ahead.

Hours earlier, the leaders of the G7 industrial powerhouses had pledged to join forces to halt the economic freefall in the wake of the virus outbreak, calling it “a human tragedy.”

In a somber 20-minute address in which he described the crisis as a “war,” President Emmanuel Macron ordered the French to stay at home for 15 days starting midday Tuesday, banning all non-essential trips or social contacts and warning violations would be “punished.”

Macron said the European Union’s external borders would close for 30 days starting Tuesday, as the number of deaths worldwide passed 7,000. More than 175,530 cases have been recorded in 145 countries.

With the virus spreading rapidly in Europe, France joined Italy and Spain in imposing restrictions rarely seen outside wartime — while dozens of countries have closed borders, ordered curfews and banned most public events.

Spain and Russia sealed off their borders Monday while Germany severely restricted crossings.

Across the Atlantic, where similar extreme measures are multiplying, Trump said he was asking Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 people — as New York and the capital Washington stood largely deserted.

The US leader, who has struggled to convince he is taking the full measure of the crisis, told Americans to be prepared for a months-long struggle against the pandemic.

“If we do a really good job… people are talking about July, August,” he told reporters at a now-daily briefing of the White House task force on the pandemic, saying he might ask the military to help build temporary hospitals to tackle rising numbers of sick.

He also acknowledged the United States “may be” heading into a recession due to the virus.

Leaders of the world’s richest countries held an emergency videoconference to coordinate their response as COVID-19 races across borders, crippling economies and threatening mass casualties.