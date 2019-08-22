Enthralling Arangetram by Meghana Muralidharan

Meghana Muralidharan’s Bharatanatyam Arangetram performed on August 17 at the Bayou Theater, U of H, Clear Lake, was, on all accounts, a consummate treat.

“As the Guru Sunanda Nair appropriately summarized at the conclusion of the event, it was way more than an Arangetram, even by the standards of many professional events that we have seen. And I have seen plenty of such. I could add several superlative adjectives, but without hinting any flattery or excess, it was exceptional, outstanding, one of a kind. The Vocalist, Murali Parthasarathy gave the essential substance to the show along with the excellent supportive ensembles on mridangam by Venkatesan Vedakrishnan, violin by Sunil Bhaskar and of course the nattuvangam by the Guru Sunanda. No dance performance can go well without all of the accompaniments blending well in unison. And the chief guest, the legendary Soorya Krishnamoorthy was quite a unique surprise adding on to the excellence of the evening.

And the star of the show, Meghana performed beyond perfection. Every piece, as different they were, excelled the other. In one of the best Varnams by Papanasam Sivan, that I have seen in any Arangetram, Meghana proved her mettle in her prowess and mastery of Nritta, Nritya, and Natya. I wish P. Bhaskaran was in the audience to watch his Keshadi Paadam, as Murali Parthasarathy rendered it with emotional perfection as Meghana added another dimension to bhakti with her exquisite Abhinaya. Bhaja Manasa was quite an impressive beginning while Kavadi Chintu was a surprising crowd-pleaser, and every other bit kept up the crescendo through the evening.

Unique credit goes to Meghana, that unlike many Arangetrams where invitees attend such debuts to bless and encourage the budding artists, this was an exceptional entertaining evening as many in the audience felt a letdown that it was about to end, when she started the Mangalam. Some of the pieces almost brought tears of happiness in me. I am sure that her illustrious Guru would continue to mold her as a worthy prodigy and that her parents would offer her with all the needed inspiration and encouragement.” Dr. Venugopal Menon

Dr. Jay and Viji Raman had this to say“We want to congratulate Meghana for her “outstanding performance” at her Arangetram. This was one of the best arangetrams we have attended. The varnam – the longest and the most intricate piece, is the true test of the dancer’s stamina, the ability to transition between pure, crisp and complex jatis alternating with mood changing abhinaya or Bhava. Meghana presented an amazing visual feast leaving the audience in awe, while depicting the story of a true devotee deeply hurt by the total disregard from his favorite deity, Shiva, in a span of 27 minutes, using the full stage space and not missing one beat.

In the second half, Meghana danced with utmost devotion describing the eternal beauty of lord Krishna to the ever-popular Malayalam song composed by the one and only P Bhaskaran Sir. There was not one dry eye in the audience when Meghana ended the dance surrendering herself to Lord Krishna. In the Swati Thirunal’s Keerthanam, Meghana showed a harmonious blend of graceful moves, crisp hasta mudras with precise footwork. Kavadi Chindu with a touch of folk-dance moves kept the audience also tapping their feet. An intricate tillana showcasing Bhava, Raga, Thala and Natya marked the grand finale of an enjoyable visual extravaganza, leaving the audience wanting more.

However, her Guru deserves tremendous credit for bringing out the best of her. At the end of Mangalam , as Meghana walked in dancing steps paying her “pranaams”( obeisance’s) to the Gods, to the applauding audience giving her a prolonged standing ovation, and to the pakkamelam group, her Guru who is known for “not compromising for anything less than perfect “ was smiling with a nod of approval and one could see her wiping her eyes gently—-tears of JOY ????- I am sure.

Meghana’s dance mate Preethi has this to say “Meghana and I danced together in the same Bharatanatyam class for over five years. Meghana’s dedication to perfection, genuine passion, and humility could convince an audience that she was a professional. This is exactly what she did at her Arangetram last week. It is no surprise that all Meghana’s hard work and determination culminated into one of the best, most enjoyable Arangetram performances I have seen. A great part of Meghana’s success goes to her Guru Dr. Sunanda Nair. She motivates, disciplines, encourages, and supports her students, to help them become the best dancers they can be.”

And to the words of wisdom from the guest of honor, Soorya Krishnamoorthy, Founder of the Soorya movement, “am happy that I came for the arangetram of Meghana Muralitharan, . When I accepted the invitation, I thought that this would be one of the usual arangetrams, I frequently attend. She corrected my thoughts by her almost chiseled perfection in dance. She is fortunate to have a sensitive and loving Guru, Sunanda Nair. Usually Gurus who are active on stage as dancer, do not create good dancers. Here, I saw the Guru in tears of happiness and pride when the disciple excelled, to her satisfaction. Meghana, Imbibe lot of Goodness from the Guru, lot of Positivity from nature, Humility from parents…”

Thanks to Beth Hardin for the beautiful makeup and Murali Santhana for the photo and video captures.