Elkins High School’s Company EVO wins second place at Think Tank 2020.

FORT BEND ISD (March 18, 2020) – Elkins High School’s Junior Achievement (JA) company, EVO, earned second place at the Think Tank 2020 finals. The event is hosted annually by the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Houston’s C.T. Bauer College of Business and welcomes 10 Texas JA companies in competition for a chance to own a business, receive a mentor and prize money. As second place winner in this year’s competition, EVO received a $2,000 cash award. The company’s chief executive officer Alyssa Le also won the Best Presenter award.

The EVO company members presented their product, ThreEVO, that focuses heavily on sustainability and biodegradability with use of their custom wheat box and assortment of bamboo straws.

The Think Tank judges collectively agreed that the EVO team represented themselves well and “looked like a solid professional unit” and that the presentation was “like a really good college presentation” and “one of the strongest presentations seen at UH.”

“Elkins High School’s EVO has produced one of the most innovative products you’ll ever come across,” said Tania Daniel, Senior Director of Entrepreneurship Initiatives, Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas. “Throughout the JA Company Program this year, EVO dominated in many competitions and emerged as one of the strongest companies JA has ever produced.”

EVO is looking forward to scaling its production, expanding its market outreach to include restaurants and additional corporate clients and diversifying its product portfolio during the 2020-21 school year. Daniel is also recommending the company try out JA’s Accelerator Model next school year.