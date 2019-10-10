Eleventh Indian Film Festival of Houston – A cinematic success

Audiences at the Eleventh Annual Indian Film Festival of Houston (IFFH) were impressed by the screenings, entertainment, and receptions on October 4th and 5th at the Asia Society Texas Center. They have come to expect high standards for the event that has been highly praised, and this year’s selections lived up to its promise once again.

Sutapa Ghosh, Festival Founder and Director calls the cinematic celebration “Beyond Bollywood”–bringing quality films from all parts of India. The goal of the festival is to have greater appreciation of the culture of the country through motion pictures that have universal themes. The program is carefully curated, with a balance of documentaries, shorts, and feature films. A Question and Answer session with filmmakers and/or actors leads to a stimulating dialogue that gives greater depth and understanding of what has been depicted in the story.

This year’s schedule included “Buried Seeds – The Life Journey of Vikas Khanna,” depicting how the young immigrant overcame a physical disability, poverty, discrimination, business failures, and other challenges to turn his life around, opening a restaurant, being named a Michelin star chef, and a becoming a TV star. While being the subject of the documentary, he became engrossed in the idea of making films. Khanna wrote the screenplay of his emotional novel, produced and directed his feature film, “The Last Color,” about the friendship of a young waif and a widow. It was shown in tandem with the documentary about him.

The two shorts were “Dhut” starring Iqbal Khan, about a reunion and Karma–which Ghosh describes as “what goes around, comes around” and “Katran (The Uncalled) about an elderly married couple who decide to separate after 36 years of marriage.

Director Roopa Barua who won an Indian Film Festival of Houston award in 2015 for her documentary “Riders of the Mist,” had her latest film “Daughter of the Polo God” shown. Since she was unable to attend, Steven Armour of the US Polo Association represented her, along with a woman polo player, to talk about the sport in Manipur India. The final feature film was Pataakha, a comedy-drama about two sisters and their difficult relationship with one another.

On the first evening, entertainment was provided by the jazz musician Tom Braxton, and The Verandah catered the reception. Nirvana provided the food on the second night, with Moodafaruka’s “Music Without Borders,” entertaining the movie-goers.

Awards were given on Closing Night. The prize for the best documentary went to Andrei Severny, director, “The Life Journey of Vikas Khanna.” He also picked up the award for Vikas Khanna who won for the feature “The Last Color” and will take it to him in New York. Actor Iqbal Khan, who is also a member of the IFFH Board of Directors, picked up the award for Manish Tiwari, Director of “Dhut” and will take it to India for him.

The event was a huge success and left the audience eager to attend next year.