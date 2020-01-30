Eight innovators from seven UT institutions to be inducted as National Academy of Inventors Fellows

TEXAS (January 13, 2020) – Eight faculty members from seven University of Texas institutions have received the highest professional distinction accorded to academic inventors: election to National Academy of Inventors (NAI) Fellow status. This brings to 47 the number of NAI Fellows at UT institutions.

The Class of 2019 Fellows from UT institutions are:

Surendra Shah, UT Arlington

Robert O. (Bill) Williams, UT Austin

Lakshman Tamil, UT Dallas

Ryan Wicker, UT El Paso

Karen Lozano, UT Rio Grande Valley

Rena Bizios, UT San Antonio

Michael S. Brown and Joseph L. Goldstein, UT Southwestern Medical Center

The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have demonstrated a spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society. To date, NAI Fellows hold more than 41,500 issued U.S. patents, which have generated over 11,000 licensed technologies and companies and created more than 36 million jobs.

The UT representatives are among 168 academic innovators who will be inducted as NAI Fellows during a ceremony in Phoenix on April 10.