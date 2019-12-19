Dr. Ratna Kumar – An Icon of Art and Culture

by Monisha Yerram

November 16, 2019

A trailblazer is a person who makes a new track through unknown territory. There isn’t one word that could describe the most remarkable and distinguished Dr. Ratna Kumar who we had the opportunity to listen to her moving words, but her becoming a trailblazer made her who she is today.

Dr. Kumar is an esteemed dance teacher and the founder of Anjali Center for Performing Arts, the very first Indian dance school in the United States. Not only is she a well-known dancer around the world, but she also teaches/taught well over a thousand students, regardless of ethnic background, while still staying true to hers. She had the tenacity and strength to travel to a new country and pave her own path by becoming a dance instructor, and by doing so, she followed her dreams and vision despite every single obstacle that was thrown in her path.

How do we find our capabilities in life but also be in conformance with the traditions and ideas of other people? Dr. Kumar described her struggle with this perpetual question throughout her entire life as she had to constantly morph into the expectations that were set in front of her, while still trying to keep her Indian customs intact. It is the balance between individuality and adaptability, the ability to find that unique compromise, that unequivocally creates a leadership quality within us.

As a former student of hers, I have seen firsthand the confidence and certainty she carries herself while being one of the most humble and devoted people I have had the chance to meet. This further proves how the harmony between two opposite characteristics blend to play a cohesive and beautiful melody.

One of the many essential qualities that Aunty enforces in her life is authenticity. She stressed that the only way we can fulfill our necessary responsibilities is to be more aware and honest about who we truly are inside to ourselves before we can even think to understand the thoughts and feelings of the people around us.

After being criticized by many, including her father, for choosing dance over a more respectable career in India, Dr. Kumar still persevered in pursuing the one thing she cannot live without, which a truly inspiring life story we can all learn from. She discovered her inner courage, like a phoenix, rising from the ashes.