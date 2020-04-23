Divided EU leaders meet on virus recovery plan

Brussels (AFP) – EU leaders are set to haggle on Thursday over a giant package to help their economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but bitter divisions mean little progress is expected.

The situation facing the EU is dire: more than 110,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and an economy set to shrink by 7.1 percent because of the lockdown.

But while the 27 members agree that a stimulus running into hundreds of billions of euros will be needed, they are split over the details — in particular how it should be funded.

The leaders will meet by videolink to discuss the virus crisis for the fourth time in seven weeks — a sign, one senior Brussels official said, of the “seriousness of the challenge and the importance we attach to a common solution”.

But common ground is scarce. The pandemic has reopened the wounds of the 2009 financial crisis, once again pitting northern and southern Europe against one another.

Southern states like Spain and Italy, badly hit by the disease and heavily indebted, are demanding “solidarity” — financial help — from the rich north.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who has pushed for mutualised EU debt, dubbed “coronabonds”, struck a firm line on Tuesday.

He told the Italian parliament he would accept “no compromises” and would not sign up to a “bargain deal”.

On the other side, northern countries led by Germany and the Netherlands refuse even to entertain the idea of coronabonds and are reluctant to fund Mediterranean governments they accuse of profligacy.

In a sign of how far apart they are, leaders will not even issue their usual joint statement after the videoconference, a diplomat told AFP.

“No one should have exaggerated expectations for this meeting,” another diplomat said.

– Spanish proposal –

Spain has proposed creating grants rather than loans to help badly affected countries, funded by “perpetual EU debt” that would be backed by the bloc’s long-term budget.

Madrid argues that this approach would avoid saddling already weakened national economies with yet more loans.