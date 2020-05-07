Disputes over count as Russia vaunts low virus death toll

Moscow (AFP) – As Russia’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches new highs, its official death toll remains remarkably low compared to other European countries.

Officials credit mass testing for identifying large numbers of people with only mild symptoms, but some say the discrepancy is due to how the death count is calculated.

“If someone dies of a heart attack but has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the official cause of death will be heart attack,” said Sergei Timonin from Moscow’s Higher School of Economics.

“In other words, not all deaths of those with coronavirus will be listed as deaths from coronavirus,” said Timonin, deputy head of the university’s International Laboratory for Population and Health.

As of Wednesday, Russia ranked sixth in the world for virus cases with 165,929 confirmed infections. But it has reported only 1,537 deaths — a rate of 0.9 percent that is far lower than in the other top 10 countries.

By comparison, Germany, often lauded for its health service’s response to the virus, has declared a death rate of 4.2 percent.

Russians have widely disputed the figures, prompting the health ministry and the public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor this week to insist the numbers reflect the country’s rapid response to the pandemic.

Rospotrebnadzor noted in a statement that “Russia is in second place in the world in terms of numbers of tests at more than 4.46 million,” behind the United States.

It said this allowed Russia to “identify and quickly isolate patients with mild forms as well as those without symptoms, which significantly lowered the spread of the virus among the public and in certain risk groups.”

– Massive testing –

While there are some doubts over their reliability, virus tests are widely available in Moscow through private laboratory companies and clinics.

Since the end of last month, internet giant Yandex has also offered free at-home tests.

A Rospotrebnadzor official who asked to remain anonymous told AFP that the low infection rate among over-65s demonstrated the success of Russia’s strategy.