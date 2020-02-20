Dinesh Singhal for Justice of the 1st Court of Appeals, Place 3

Houston attorney Dinesh Singhal is the first Indian American to run for Justice of the 1st Court of Appeals, Place 3. Dinesh has practiced law for 27 years and is licensed to practice law in Texas, New York, California, and New Delhi.

Dinesh has received several endorsements, including from the Houston Chronicle, who chose Dinesh over two of his primary opponents stating, “We recommend Dinesh Singhal, 52, who has tried more than 25 cases and handled 19 appeals. He is board-certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has a reputation for being intelligent and experienced.” Dinesh has received endorsements from distinguished human rights champions Sissy Farenthold, Muffie Moroney, Sherrie Matula, Ray & Bobbie Cohen, as well as from democratic & progressive organizations Houston Lawyers Association, Area 5 Democrats, Texas Democrats with Disabilities, Our Revolution, Bay Area New Democrats, and Greater Heights Democratic Club.

Dinesh has been an active volunteer for Indian causes, including serving as a co-chair of India Studies program at the University of Houston, and as director of the International Hindi Association. Dinesh has promoted the Hindi language in Houston, including serving as an emcee for Kavi sammelans. Dinesh and his family have been attending Chinmaya Mission for years, and Dinesh has been a team leader of the Chinmaya cooking team.

What also distinguishes Dinesh’s candidacy from his primary opponents is his 20+ years of civil rights work in promoting democratic values. He has worked for the American Civil Liberties Union as a UHLC Dean Public Interest Fellow. He has served on the boards of Houston’s Iconic interfaith institution, Rothko Chapel, and on the board of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. He is currently serving on the advisory board of Rice University’s Center for Studies on Women, Gender, & Sexuality. At Rice University, Dinesh sponsored Balkishan Award for the last five years, an annual award given to a student for exploring religion’s impact on Women and social justice issues. Dinesh has been a pro-bono counsel for Houston Interfaith Worker Justice Center assisting undocumented workers to recover wages from unscrupulous employers. Dinesh has also served as the fund chair for Houston’s Voices Breaking Boundaries.

The 2020 March primaries present Texas voters with decisions that may be just as important at the state and local level as the election of the President: the nomination of state judicial candidates. Our state judges make critical decisions that directly impact life and liberty. The First Court of Appeals reviews orders and judgments from all trial courts from ten counties (Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Waller, and Washington).

As a Justice on the First Court of Appeals, Dinesh has promised never to allow injustice to evade his pen “I will review trial court judgments to ensure that the state civil, criminal, and family courts protect your rights and afford due process to all. Our courts exist to guarantee fair and impartial Justice for everyone, regardless of means or influence.”

Dinesh has held several leadership positions within the legal profession, including serving as the President of the Harris County Democratic Lawyers’ Association and as the director of the State Bar of Texas and Texas Association of Civil Trial & Appellate Specialists.

Dinesh came alone to America as an international student with $500 in his pocket. As a solo/ small firm attorney for the past 20 years, he knows firsthand what it means to work hard for success. It took him 22 years to become a naturalized citizen. Dinesh has done everything possible to become a model immigrant, solid citizen, and a competent attorney to earn our support.

Dinesh supports restrictions on political campaign monies from litigants or law firms who have cases in a particular court. Dinesh also supports higher qualification standards for judges and will support performance review as a basis for reelection. To achieve these goals, Dinesh has pledged that he will:

• Refuse to accept campaign funds from litigants, attorneys, or law firms who are involved in any matter on my docket.

• Not seek a judicial office again if the Houston Bar Association lawyers’ overall “Excellent” and “Very good” rating for me does not exceed an average of 70%.

For further information or to inquire about the campaign, address inquiries to Dinesh@Singhallaw.com or call Dinesh Singhal at 713-222-8500.