Dhiren Shethia takes charge as Pratham Houston’s new President

Dhiren Shethia took charge as president of the Pratham USA Houston chapter, effective January 2020. Dhiren succeeds Asha Dhume, who provided inspirational and effective leadership during her tenure as president.

Dhiren is a managing director at Accenture. Prior to his current position, he was the managing partner and co-founder of Enaxis Consulting, which was acquired by Accenture in 2018, and has led several other successful organizations throughout his career. In 2014, Dhiren was named “Business Person of the Year” by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston. An active supporter of Pratham USA since its inception, Dhiren has served on both the executive and advisory boards of the Houston chapter, while also supporting multiple other charities focused on education and empowerment along with his wife, Anila.

Asha is an invaluable member of the Pratham community, whose contributions to Pratham cannot be overstated. Through her tireless efforts as president, the chapter grew significantly, achieving its largest-ever annual fundraising sum. In addition, the 2019 gala was the highest-grossing event among American Indian charities in Houston. We are delighted that she will continue her involvement with the chapter as an indispensable member of the Houston board.