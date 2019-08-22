Devotional dedication to Lord Krishna by Meera Krishnan at her Debut dance performance

by Thara Narasimhan

The name ‘Meera’ has become synonymous with the fervor of true devotion. Meera Krishnan, a junior at Memorial High and disciple of Guru Padmini Chari presented a debut dance performance completely dedicated to Lord Krishna and in praise of His glory on August 4th at the JCC Kaplan theatre in Houston. In an authentic Kalakshetra style of dance her guru had thematically choreographed the repertoire of devotional songs of Lord Krishna and Meera presented it in an impressively splendid manner. The performance was decked with a garland to call out the names of Lord Krishna and “jayati līlāyitena” the theme she chose was on the all-conquering pastimes of the Supreme Lord Krishna, the embodiment of divinity.

Opening her dance recital with invocatory Muralidhara Kavuthuvam, Meera instantly grabbed attention with her lively stage presence. Traditional Jathiswaram was next with crisp rhythmic patterns in Raga Varali that was a composition of Madurai Krishnan.

The masterpiece rendition of Varnam “Sakhiye Inda Velaiyil Jalam Seyyadhe” in raga Ananda Bhairavi, in praise of Sri Rajagopalaswami of Mannargudi was strikingly beautiful piece and remarkably choreographed by Guru Padmini Chari. The song reflected the loving feeling of longing, revealing nuances of the Nayika’s emotional state. Meera’s Nritya skill and the Abhinaya of the dance were perfectly matched with excellent expressions. “anubhavyate anen vagang krotobhinaya iti.” This shloka by Bharat Muni, simply defines the bhava as the constant state of mind or a sentiment. Rasa is the dominant emotion or feeling. Meera presented the explanatory aspect of dance where hand gestures and facial expressions conveyed the meaning of the lyrics of the performing song. It was an uplifting experience, elevating both dancer and spectator.

Then followed the famous Keertana ‘Yen Palli Kondeerayya’, a composition of Arunachala Kavi extolling “Anantha Shayana”, the reclining posture of Lord Ranganatha. This song is addressed to the Lord of SrI Rangam, by the composer who wonders whether He got tired of the various adventures undertaken in Rama Avatar and completely vanishing the clan of the mighty rakshasa, Ravana. Next a Purandaradasa kriti “Neen yako Ranga”, in which Meera artistically narrated the stories of puranic episodes of Gajendra, Prahlada, and Draupadi conveyed the core message about the strength of chanting His Holy name alone is sufficient.

The outpouring love for Lord Krishna through the vision of Sri Andal, the South Indian Sri Vaishnavite Alwar and Poet, Andal was depicted with charming grace in befitting attire sporting the Andal “kondai”, the headdress and wearing a garland. The penultimate dance was Thillana in Brindavana Saranga. The dance recital concluded with “Aradhyo Bhagavan” a verse from Sri Chaitanya Matta-manjusha summarizing the Gaudiya Vaishnava Siddhanta or philosophy of Sri Chaitanya Mahprabhu, a composition of Srinatha Chakravarti.

The alluring music of the Vocalist – Pusthakam Ramaa, Flautist – Janardhana Rao, Percussionist – Jayaram Kikkeri, and on Rhythm Pad – Bharghava Halambi, provided the thread that was musically binding the presence of Lord Krishna. They enhanced the performance and provided a spiritual impact as well.

The Chief Guest, Sri Hanumatpresaka Swami, a Gaudiya Vaishnava monk and spiritual master in International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) , congratulated the Guru and the Sishya for the performance that was devotional and delightful experience.

Meera is indeed very blessed to have as her Guru Padmini Chari, Founder and Artistic Director of Nritya School of Dance. Padmini’s forte is imparting training in the Kalakshetra style renowned for its purity. This year is very special for Padmini Chari as she completed her first 100 dance Arangetrams in the Houston area.

Lots of Blessings came from ISKCON temple of Houston, with Meera’s debut performance being her Guru’s 98th dance Arangetram. ISKCON Houston Director of Outreach, Dr. Hansa (Gurubhakti) Medly recognized Padmini Chari for dedication and devotion to the art.

Meera raised funds through her dance performance with a mission of her choice through a non-profit organization Food for Life Vrindavan’s (FFLV) “Educate a girl” cause in the holy land of Vrindavan.

Meera’s friend Varsha Vasu brilliantly matched as the MC of the evening making it more meaningful and blissfully enjoyable. Meera‘s parents thanked all who helped backstage in mutli-various roles. Meera thanked Lord Krishna, her parents and to the power of Chanting the Mahamantra that had soulfully blended into her successful Arangetram.