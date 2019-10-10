Devipaksha started with Houston’s first Durga Puja at Vedanta Society

by Sanchali Basu

With the increasing number of Bengalis in the greater Houston area, more Durga pujas are being held to accommodate the desire of all Bengalis to participate in their biggest festival of the year. Durga Puja, however, is not limited to a celebration by the Bengalis, but is a celebration by all Hindus revering and paying homage to the Hindu goddess, Durga. The festival epitomises the victory of good over evil, where she wins her battle against the shape-shifting asura, Mahishasura. It is also in part a harvest festival celebrating the goddess as the motherly power behind all of life and creation.

Vedanta Society of Greater Houston (VSGH) celebrates Durga Puja a week ahead of the actual Puja every year, to avoid conflict with other Pujas, and the 5-day Puja is condensed into a half day puja. One could not have asked for better weather to invoke Ma Durga on the punya tithi of Mahalaya to the VSGH grounds on Saturday, September 28.

Nabapatrika (Kalabau), and the idol of Mother Durga were carried to the nicely decorated pandal outdoors to the auspicious beat of the Dhak (Bengal drum) and the blowing of the shankh (conch shell), early in the morning, creating a divine atmosphere. Mother Durga and kalabau were decorated in festive splendor and Mother was ready to welcome and bless all her devotees.

As is the tradition every year, Swami Kripamayananda, head of the Toronto Vedanta Society conducted the puja, his 8th year in a row, with VSGH resident minister, Swami Atmarupananda and Buddhadeb who traveled from Toronto with Swami Kripamayanada. Dr. Amrit Achari, assisted with the Chandipath. The puja commenced on time at 9:30 AM with great austerity and devotion.

The melodious devotional songs sung by the VSGH choir, led by Rupa Ghosh, made the environment reverberate with divinity. Local Guru, disciple of Sangeet martand Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Suman Ghosh was gracious enough to lend his voice with his team, adding to the divinity of the atmosphere. The puja ended with the beautiful arati performed by the 2 Swamis with the chandelier lamp to the beat of the dhak, and pushpanjali, the offering of flowers, by devotees.

Fruit & lunch prasad were served in the adjacent tent to all attendees.

Swami Kripamayananda always comments, “This is the best Durga Puja held in the west,” and adds that it gives him immense pleasure and fulfillment in conducting the Durga Puja in Houston.

The puja was very well attended and all attendees enjoyed the pious, spiritual ambience of the puja festivities. Although, the temperature during the lunch prasad distribution was quite high, it did not deter the devotees from queuing up in long lines to partake the blessed prasad – 620 plates of prasad were served – and all left with smiles on their faces.

VSGH will celebrate Kali Puja at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Worship will be performed by Swami Atmarupananda. All are invited. Please visit www.houstonvedanta.org for information on all VSGH activities.