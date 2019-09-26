Democrats accuse W. House of ‘cover up’ over Ukraine call

Washington (AFP) – Top Democrats accused the White House on Thursday of engaging in a “cover up” by trying to suppress a record of a phone call in which President Donald Trump urged the leader of Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

“This is a cover up,” Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the president for abuse of power.

A whistleblower in the US intelligence community has alleged that White House lawyers ordered the record of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be moved to a separate restricted electronic system.

Pelosi alleged the move was an attempt by the White House to “hide information of a political nature.”

There was no immediate reaction from Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, to the release of the whistleblower’s complaint but other Democratic candidates accused the White House of a “cover up.”

“Donald Trump solicited foreign interference in our elections from the Oval Office,” Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Twitter.

“He attempted to cover up his actions. And his appointees intervened, against the law, to attempt to suppress this whistleblower complaint.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said the whistleblower complaint “is only the tip of an iceberg of corrupt, illegal and immoral behavior by this president.”

“What the House must do is thoroughly investigate Trump’s cover-up of this call and his other attempts to use government resources to help his re-election campaign,” Sanders said in a statement.

Julian Castro, another 2020 Democratic candidate, also accused the White House of a cover up.

“The #WhistleblowerComplaint has exposed a criminal effort to extort political dirtywork from a foreign government, and a massive cover-up orchestrated by the White House,” Castro said.

During the call, Trump repeatedly asked Zelensky to conduct an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Revelations about the call prompted the House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry seeking to remove the president for abuse of power.