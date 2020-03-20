Criminals ‘cashing in’ on virus with fake medical products: Interpol

Lyon, France | AFP | Criminals around the world are “cashing in” on the coronavirus pandemic by offering fake or sub-standard medical products like counterfeit surgical masks, the global police organisation Interpol warned on Thursday.

It said a global operation to crack down on the practice had resulted in 121 arrests and the seizure of potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals worth more than $14 million.

Among the objects seized in the operation involving some 90 countries were “counterfeit face masks, substandard hand sanitisers and unauthorised antiviral medication”, the Lyon-based group said in a statement.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus disease has offered an opportunity for fast cash, as criminals take advantage of the high market demand for personal protection and hygiene products,” Interpol said.

It said law enforcement agencies found 2,000 internet links advertising items related to COVID-19, with counterfeit surgical masks the most popular online, accounting for about 600 cases during the week of action.

“The seizure of more than 34,000 counterfeit and substandard masks, ‘corona spray’, ‘coronavirus packages’ or ‘coronavirus medicine’ reveals only the tip of the iceberg regarding this new trend in counterfeiting,” Interpol said.

Juergen Stock, Interpol’s Secretary General, commented: “The illicit trade in such counterfeit medical items during a public health crisis shows their total disregard for people’s wellbeing, or their lives.”

Pharmacies across Europe have reported major shortages of facemasks and hand sanitiser as the spread of the coronavirus pushed European consumers into panic-buying.

Many consumers have resorted to online retailers to buy the products, despite assurances from health officials that facemasks are unnecessary if a person is not sick and that soap is just as effective as hand gel.

Interpol reported an increase of about 18 percent from 2018 in seizures of unauthorised antiviral medication, and of more than 100 percent in seizures of unauthorised chloroquine (an antimalarial medication) “which could also be connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.”