COVID-19: Southwestern National Bank donates surgical masks, face shields, hand sanitizer to first responders and senior home facility

HOUSTON – On April 2, 2020, Chairwoman Jody Lee, CFO Betsy Reese and Public Relations Officer Ling Chuang, represented Southwestern National Bank in donation surgical masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and gloves to the local police department, fire station and senior home during the current COVID-19 crisis. The first responders and representatives from the senior home were delighted and waiting at the front steps to receive them.

Jody said every employee at Southwestern National Bank cares about our community. Our employees stayed after work to put together the “Care Package” for our seniors. Stay Healthy and Houston Strong.

Southwestern National Bank headquartered in Houston, TX at 6901 Corporate Drive. Banking centers are located at Sugar Land, Austin, Richardson, Plano, Anaheim and City of Industry. Tel: 713-771-9700. www.swnbk.com. Member FDIC.