COVID-19 – India House provides lunch at hospitals

HOUSTON – India House was privileged to have served lunch to the Healthcare Professionals & Staff on May 4th at Houston Methodist Hospital’s Dialysis Unit of Medical Center, and on May 6th at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital. We thank Ravi Roongta for sponsoring and Aling’s Chinese Bistro for catering the food for this noble cause. This drive was initiated by the President of India House, Dr. Manish Rungta.

The initiative was to express our gratefulness to the frontline workers like doctors, nurses, and support staff of various hospitals, who in spite of themselves being at high risk are still working for the safety & wellbeing of others.

During this time while COVID-19 affects our lives, India House might be temporarily closed, but have not gone away.

We are doing our best to keep the members of our community mentally and physically fit by offering various free online classes on Yoga, Zumba, Line Dance, BollyX Fitness, Hindi, Meditation and Technology.

The attendees can participate via Zoom’s link (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85357958161 ) at the specified time and day. The details and the timings of the classes are available on our website https://www.indiahouseinc.org/programs-services

India House also organized a Webinar on COVID-19 on May 5th where panelists Dr. Vikas Jogi and Dr. Sunjay Devarajan, specialist of the field, discussed “The Current Scenario and Trends in the Diagnosis & Treatment of the Virus”. The webinar was moderated by Dr. Manish Rungta and was very well attended, wherein attendees found answers to many of their questions. The video recording of the Webinar can be viewed on YouTube at:



India House is also offering TeleHealth Clinic services on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. The services are free, and no insurance is required. Patients can take appointment by calling 713-929-1900.

“As we gather around our digital hearts, we hope you will stay safe during these extra ordinary times.

“We will meet again.”

To stay up-to-date please visit our website (www.indiahouseinc.org), write to us on info@indiahouseinc.org and like us on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/indiahouse).