COVID-19: If not now, when? If not us, who?

“You cannot do a kindness too soon because you never know how soon it will be too late.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

Many of us were blessed enough to immigrate to the United States in the 1960s and 70s, built our futures and our fortunes, and the futures and fortunes of our children and our grandchildren on the generosity of a country that opened its arms to us. Many of us Indians came to the United States to pursue higher education with the initial aspiration of going back to India. Some went back with their hard earned degrees while others stayed in the United States and used the economic advantages offered to them for their benefit. These same individuals are now physicians, attorneys, business tycoons and multimillionaires. To be clear, there is nothing wrong in working hard and enjoying the fruits of your labor. This is not a criticism of upward mobility.

Now, the United States, our country is hemorrhaging hour by hour due to an enemy lethal, but invisible to the naked eye. This enemy, a virus for which there is no known cure, has left untold damage, death and destruction in its wake. Even more frightening is the scientific data that predicts even more death, perhaps upwards of 200,000 American lives. In addition to the lives ripped apart by death are the lives upended because of the shuttering of businesses across every sector. Hardest hit is the service industry that employed millions of hotel workers, cooks, waiters, bartenders, living paycheck to paycheck who now find themselves destitute almost overnight.

In the midst of our comfort and ivy adorned walls, it is all too easy to forget a not so distant past when, one of the only reason millions of Indians in India did not starve to death was due to the financial generosity of the United States. In fact, American assistance to India totaled $10 billion (yes, 10 billion) from 1950 to 1971, the largest amount of aid given to any country. The aid included 50 million tons of emergency food, largely sent in the 1960s to avert famine. In the aftermath of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001, India received aid from multiple countries ranging from Australia to Vietnam. The United States gave India upwards of $5 million in relief supplies. Lest we think these acts of generosity are things of the past, USAID, the organization started by President John F. Kennedy, still partners with India to provide financial and other aid.

These facts become inconvenient truths when we want to pretend we got where we are all by ourselves, with no help from anyone.

I urge all businesses, 501C corporations, and employers to rise to the occasion and help the millions of Americans who are out of work and hurting. Perhaps one of the larger 501C corporations can take the lead and come with at least a million dollar package in the name of the Indian community to support the United States in its hour of need. We need everything from masks to ventilators to meals for the millions of children who relied on school breakfasts and lunches as their only source of sustenance that have vanished with the premature halt of the school year.

History will remember us as those who either, stepped up and helped, or those who simply looked the other way.

Just imagine, If not now, when? If not us, who?

Koshy Thomas is the Publisher and CEO of Voice of Asia