COVID-19 drive-thru testing at select CVS Pharmacy locations

CVS Health is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in supporting local communities and the overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. CVS ability to coordinate the availability of COVID-19 testing, bolsters states’ efforts to manage the spread of the virus.

In March, CVS Health opened a pilot drive-through COVID-19 test sites in a parking lot at a CVS Pharmacy store in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. This pilot provided the company with a number of key learnings, which helped inform the company’s ability to improve on and maximize drive-through testing for consumers.

In April, CVS Health joined forces with state governments in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island to help increase access to rapid COVID-19 testing. Each site operates seven days a week and is administering an average of 1,000 tests per day.

In May, CVS Health continued to expand access to COVID-19 testing, establishing testing sites at up to 1,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

CVS Health expects to establish up to 1,000 locations across the country offering COVID-19 testing by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

As of Friday, May 29, CVS has a total of nearly 1,000 available test sites in more than 30 states.

For more information on test site locations in a specific state, please visit CVS.com.

Testing will not be available at all CVS Pharmacy locations. Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

Each site should have the capacity to conduct approximately 50 tests per day.

CVS will be accepting insurance at the drive-thru test sites. However, under the Families First Corona virus Response Act approved by Congress, patients should not have any out of pocket costs with their insurance. Uninsured patients will be covered under a program funded by the Department of Health and Human Services.

One must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will need to pre-register, provide their insurance information as appropriate and verify their eligibility for testing. Once they have registered, the person will be provided with an appointment window for that same day or up to two days out.

People can visit CVS.com to register and be provided with an appointment window for that same day or up to two days out.

COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. A physician’s referral is not required.

The first responders and health care workers will be able to sign up if their local or state health departments have prioritized these groups for testing, if they have a physician’s referral, or if they are symptomatic. Patients will be required to stay in their cars. When patients arrive at the store there will be clear signage to direct them towards the pharmacy drive-thru window.

Once the patient arrives at the drive-thru window, a CVS Pharmacy team member will verify their appointment and identity and provide them with a test kit and instructions on how to properly perform a self-swab. The patient will also receive a packet of information on next steps to follow when the test results are available to them in a few days. The CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Once the patient has completed the self-swab, the patient will deposit the sample in a specifically designated and secure container outside the store.

The testing process overall is supervised and managed by a local MinuteClinic provider.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and test results will be available in approximately three days. For more information visit cvs.com

There are about two dozens Houston area locations. https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations

For Individual Health Plan, Small Business Health Plan, Medicare Health Plan contact Sudhir Mathuria 713-771-2900