Countdown begins to the historic “Howdy, Modi!”event for India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

On September 22 at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Organizers in execution mode to welcome a historic crowd to the “Howdy, Modi!” event for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22nd at NRG Stadium

Over 50,000 registered; volunteers gearing up to cover logistics for the massive event

September 3, 2019 – Houston: Volunteers for the Texas India Forum are in the final phase of planning to get ready for the massive crowd at the NRG Stadium for the “Howdy Modi” community summit on Sept 22 to welcome the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is excitement in the community to celebrate the success of Indian-Americans and make the event an occasion to remember. Positive energy permeated a recent meeting of community leaders as the event provided an opportunity to showcase the unity of the diverse Indian-American community and their intent to celebrate the accomplishments of the community here in the US.

The crowd turnout is expected to be the largest for any Indian Prime Minister to address in North America and the largest for a democratically elected foreign leader in America. More than 650 community organizations have signed up as Welcome Partners for the event. At a meeting of the leaders of those organizations over the weekend, it was stressed that after successfully launching the event and then registering over 50,000 attendees, the effort has now entered the third and critical phase of execution.

In expectation for this, the Texas India Forum will be providing free parking onsite at the stadium for all attendees. All registration for the event has closed, though a waitlist is still open. Applicants are being vetted and the first batch of confirmations for members of the Welcome Partners has been sent out. Other attendees will be notified next.

The event, titled “Shared Dreams, Bright Future”, will focus on the success of Indian-Americans and their contribution to United States, as well as the strength of the US-India relationship. Their voices will be heard loud and clear. At the community leaders meeting, Jugal Malani, chairperson of the event, said “the event is on its way to a grand success thanks to the tremendous dedication of the volunteers and the financial contribution of the sponsors. The event has successfully moved from inviting PM Modi to come to Houston to planning and registration to now the execution phase. It has been a massive effort, covering myriad areas with attention to detail.”

The cultural committee shared the ambitious plans for the cultural programs at the event. The stage performance will span 90 minutes and will involve multiple organizations and performers, all highlighting the community’s achievements and the talent and dedication of even the second and third generation Indian-Americans. There are plans to have celebrations of India on the concourses and outside the stadium gates as spectators enter the event. It will be a colorful and well-planned cultural extravaganza. “It is our community’s event, where the attendees should feel at home at every turn. The event will mark a watershed in the history of Indian-Americans in the country,” said Gitesh Desai, spokesperson for the event.

For more information, please visit www.howdymodi.org.

ABOUT THE TEXAS INDIA FORUM

The Texas India Forum, Inc. (TIF) is a not-for-profit organization that encourages cooperation between the United States and India, advancing the shared values of democracy, inclusive economic development, and mutual respect. TIF brings together Indian-American organizations and institutions to encourage collaboration within the region and expand opportunities for engagement with India.