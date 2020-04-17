Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– China raises death toll –

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged, raises its death toll by 50 percent, as a growing chorus of world leaders suggests China has not been open about the full domestic impact of the virus.

The revision pushes the nationwide death toll up sharply to 4,632.

The additional deaths in Wuhan were cases that were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely, according to the official announcement. Beijing says “there has never been any concealment.”

– Over 94,000 dead in Europe –

There have been more than 2,182,740 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which more than 145,673 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Friday based on official sources.

Europe has 94,021 deaths out of 1,099,211 cases.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 33,286 fatalities out of 671,425 cases.

Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with 22,170 dead. Spain follows, with 19,478, then France 17,920 and Britain 13,729.

– ‘Under control’ in Germany –

The pandemic in Germany is “under control”, says health minister Jens Spahn, as the country prepares to ease its lockdown measures and increase production of protective masks.

Germany has recorded 133,830 cases and 3,868 deaths but the person-to-person infection rate has dropped to 0.7 percent, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

– 4.5 billion confined –

At least 4.5 billion people, or nearly 58 percent of the world’s population is called on or forced by the authorities to stay at home, over at least 110 countries or territories, according to an AFP database on Friday.

– Russia allows hydroxychloroquine –

In Russia, where more than 32,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered, of which 4,070 in the last 24 hours, the government authorises the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat patients despite international concerns over its safety and effectiveness.