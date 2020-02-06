LOCAL NEWS

Congressman Al Green’s statement on Coronavirus

by Voiceasia

Congressman Al Green. Image: Twitter.

HOUSTON – On Friday, January 31, 2020, Congressman Al Green held a press conference to discuss the public health issue regarding novel coronavirus. He was joined by public health officials and community leaders to address misinformation regarding a rumored coronavirus case – that has been dispelled by the Houston Health Department – as well as the negative effects that misinformation has had on local businesses. Following the press conference, Congressman Green released this statement:
“Coronavirus has become a buzzword and global topic of discussion since the respiratory illness was first detected in China more than a month ago. While it is imperative that we acknowledge the serious nature of the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus strain (2019-nCoV), we must not stoke any looming fears or stigmas surrounding this public health issue. Houstonians should not be skeptical of traversing any parts of the city that they typically frequent due to this virus. The businesses in Houston’s Chinatown have not been deemed unsafe to patronize by the Houston Health Department or any other trusted health authorities well-versed on issues related to novel coronavirus.
“As World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros indicated in his January 30th statement –
‘This is the time for facts, not fear.
This is the time for science, not rumors.
This is the time for solidarity, not stigma.’
“The facts are that there are currently 6 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States and none are located in the State of Texas. The science suggests that – while there is no vaccine currently available to prevent novel coronavirus – proper handwashing and hygiene, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, as well as staying home and seeking medical care when sick can help prevent the spread of this and other respiratory illnesses like the flu. When we collaborate to dispel misinformation and only perpetuate facts from trusted sources, solidarity is achieved, and stigma is diminished. When people maliciously spread false information and rumors, they may be subjecting themselves to legal liability.
“I must thank each of the health officials from various levels of local government as well as the community leaders here today for their dedication to helping ensure our communities are informed.
For more information on novel coronavirus, call 1-800-CDC-INFO. That’s 1-800-232-4636.”

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces first Early...

Texas Lesson Study Helps Katy ISD Teachers Share...

UH Expands Courses, Degree offerings in Katy, Sugar...

Republican Gary Gates wins Texas House District 28...

Tompkins High School coach named Texans High School...

Pete Olson backs Bush in GOP primary

Five facts your OB-GYN wants you to know...

10th annual Sugar Land Home and Outdoor Living...

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital welcomes new Chief...

12th Annual ‘State of the City Sugar Land’...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy