Congressman Al Green supports decision to close Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo due to COVID-19 virus

by Voiceasia

Congressman Al Green

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Congressman Al Green made the following statement regarding the closure of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) due to COVID-19 concerns:
“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) is a crown jewel of the Ninth Congressional District of Texas. Each year, we welcome many local and national musicians, vendors, exhibitions, concertgoers, foodies, and proud Texans,” Congressman Green – who represents the congressional district where the Rodeo is held annually – stated. “As much as we love the Rodeo, it is imperative that we take the necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of the public.
“This is why I am supportive of the decision to close the Houston Rodeo due to COVID-19 concerns. This is something we must take seriously to shield our communities from the spread of the virus.”

