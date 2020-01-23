Commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 71st “Shraddhanjali”, Memorial Service

Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston, Unity of Houston, Arya Samaj Greater Houston, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, The Ismaili Jamatkhana Center, Mind Body and Spirit Institute and Bahai’s of Houston will observe Memorial Service and pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Main Sanctuary of Unity of Houston located at 2929 Unity Drive, Houston, TX 77057. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. In observance of the passing away of this great soul, Mahatma, the above annual memorial service will take place. Please mark your calendar and come pay your respects to Apostle of Peace. We will be honored with your presence. Please see the attached flyer for more information. Light snacks will be served.

For more information visit www.egmh.org or call Atul Kothari at 713-962-0952