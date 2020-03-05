CMS Develops New Code for Coronavirus Lab Test

The Medicare claims processing system will be able to accept this code on April 1, 2020 for dates of service on or after February 4, 2020.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) took further action to ensure America’s healthcare facilities and clinical laboratories are prepared to respond to the threat of the 2019-Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Specifically, CMS developed a new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code for providers and laboratories to test patients for SARS-CoV-2. This code will allow those labs conducting the tests to bill for the specific test instead of using an unspecified code, which means better tracking of the public health response for this particular strain of the coronavirus to help protect people from the spread of this infectious disease.

Healthcare providers who need to test patients for Coronavirus using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019 Novel Coronavirus Real Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Test Panel may bill for that test using the newly created HCPCS code (U0001). The Medicare claims processing system will be able to accept this code on April 1, 2020 for dates of service on or after February 4, 2020. HCPCS is a standardized coding system that Medicare and other health insurers use to submit claims for services provided to patients.

CMS Prepares Nation’s Healthcare Facilities for Coronavirus Threat



Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is taking critical steps to ensure America’s health care facilities and clinical laboratories are prepared to respond to the threat of the 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Specifically, CMS issued two memoranda to advise health care providers and State Survey Agencies (SAs), the entities that inspect healthcare facilities to ensure compliance with current CMS requirements and safety standards, with important information about infection control procedures and the use of certain laboratory tests. CMS is committed to the protection of patients and residents from the spread of infectious disease.

Every Medicare participating facility in the Nation’s healthcare system must adhere to standards for infection prevention and control in order to provide safe, high quality care. The first memo provides information on infection control policies and practices. In addition, CMS urges SAs and health care facilities to review the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to aid in self-assessment of infection control and emergency preparedness protocols. The memo also provides links to training and self-assessment tools for facilities to use as they review their processes and, if necessary, improve their practices.

CMS is authorized to ensure quality testing at laboratories under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and provides guidance to laboratories to meet CLIA requirements to ensure that laboratories produce accurate, reliable and timely results while being responsive to the pressing needs of our health care providers. The second memo issued today notifies SAs about guidelines related to the use of a laboratory test for 2019-nCoV, authorized on February 4, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has been deployed into CDC-qualified laboratories to test for 2019-nCoV.

