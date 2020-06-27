Club 24 Plus Leads Community Efforts for Covid-19 relief by donating to Houston Food Bank

The donation will provide 15000 meals to the needy in these dire times.

by Khyati Mehta

June 24, 2020 – Houston, Texas: Club 24 Plus becomes one of the first Indo-American social groups in Houston to lead the Covid-19 relief efforts by donating US $5000 to Houston Food Bank. The donation check, which will provide 15000 meals to the needy, was presented by Alpa Shah, President of Club 24 Plus, to Brian Greene, President and CEO of Houston Food Bank at its main office. Consul General of India, honorable Aseem Mahajan, graced the occasion to support and appreciate this philanthropic initiative by Club 24 Plus.

“There has been a drastic increase in the need for food assistance as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Brian Greene, President and CEO of Houston Food Bank. “This gift from Club 24 Plus will help Houston Food Bank continue to get food out into our communities, and will make a difference in the lives of many. We could not help our neighbors in need without the support of organizations like Club 24 Plus.”

Joining Mr. Greene and Mr. Mahajan at the special check presentation, was Jim Guilfoyle, Board Member at Houston Food Bank, Alpa Shah, President of Club 24 Plus and Ashok Garg, the founding member of the Club. Consul (Administration) Ashok Kumar and Yasmeen Arya from the Consulate General of India were also present; while Club 24 Plus members who attended the event included Manisha Gandhi (Past President), Chandradev Mehta, Harish Katharani and Venu Rao.

Club 24 Plus is a social group and network of Indian-American influencers in Houston, to foster and promote meaningful social interactions within the community and society at large. It’s mission is to provide support and resources to its members who wish to further their social causes and thereby contribute to the betterment of local community. As part of its core mission, Club 24 Plus has contributed to the local community of Houston through various philanthropy initiatives since past fifteen years; and is now leading community relief efforts in wake of the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today more than ever, our community needs support. Houston Food Bank is one of the most credible organizations in Houston, making a significant difference in fighting hunger. Club 24 Plus is proud to support Houston Food Bank’s mission and lead efforts in providing relief in this pandemic. In the past, we’ve supported many causes, like Meals on Wheels, Daya, CRY, Pratham, Ekal Vidyalaya and more. We are grateful and proud of the generosity of our members, many of whom are frontline medical professionals themselves, selflessly serving others,” said Alpa Shah, President of Club 24 Plus.

Local community groups play an important role in the fabric of society and Club 24 Plus brings together Indian-Americans of Houston to advance their personal or professional goals; as well as to contribute to the local community. In this unprecedented time, when the health of people and businesses around us are struggling, Club 24 Plus hopes that this donation is the beginning to lead efforts in bringing the South Asian community together for a common cause and supporting the generosity of those who would like to contribute in any way.

For further information or any questions, please email club24plus@gmail.com.