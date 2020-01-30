Claim of Trump’s near-absolute power riles impeachment trial

Washington (AFP) – A claim by one of Donald Trump’s lawyers that the head of state has virtually unchallengeable power inflamed his impeachment trial as Democratic prosecutors prepared Thursday for a last bid to breach Republican loyalty to the president.

Famed criminal lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Wednesday advanced an argument that Trump’s actions did not constitute an impeachable abuse of power because the president believed his re-election was in the public interest.

Dershowitz, a former Harvard University law professor, was addressing the central charge against Trump: that he illicitly pressured Ukraine to open investigations against rival Democrats and particularly his possible 2020 re-election challenger Joe Biden.

“Every public official I know believes that his election is in the public interest,” Dershowitz told the 100 senators sitting in judgment at the historic trial — in which Trump is hoping the Senate’s Republican majority will ensure a speedy acquittal.

“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Impeached on December 18 by the Democratic-held House of Representatives, Trump is also accused of freezing $391 million in military aid to Ukraine in order to force President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce the investigations.

Dershowitz’s argument stunned House impeachment managers prosecuting the case and the broad US legal community.

– Sounds like North Korea –

As summed up by Adam Schiff, the head of the Democratic prosecution team, it amounted to saying that: “If it’s good for him (Trump), it’s good for the state, because he is the state.”

“I can’t think of anything more dangerous to our democracy,” said Neal Katyal, a former top Justice Department official and a law professor at Georgetown University.

“Every president can say heck, I’m doing this in the nation’s interest.”

“It doesn’t pass a common sense test…. That sounds like something coming out of North Korea, not Pennsylvania Avenue,” Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth told MSNBC.