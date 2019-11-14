China’s Xi warns Hong Kong protesters jeopardise ‘one country, two systems’

China’s President Xi Jinping warned Thursday that protests in Hong Kong threaten the “one country, two systems” principle governing the semi-autonomous city that has tipped into worsening violence with two dead in a week.

Hong Kong has been ruled by a unique system guaranteeing greater freedoms than on the mainland since its handover from British rule to China in 1997.

But protests, which began against a now-shelved extradition bill to China, have spiralled into wider calls for democracy and police accountability as violence and demonstrations roil the city, challenging Beijing’s authority.

For a fourth straight day on Thursday, protesters caused widespread disruption with barricades and rallies, as the police drafted in reinforcements and the government denied rumours of an imminent curfew.

The five-month crisis has entered a new phase in recent days with hardcore protesters embarking on a campaign to “blossom everywhere” across the city in a bid to stretch police resources.

The protests, fuelled by fears that the territory’s China-backed government is encroaching on the city’s freedoms, are backlit by fears China may send in its troops to squash the movement.

In rare comments on the violence, Xi repeated Beijing’s unwavering support for the Hong Kong government and police, warning recent actions by protesters have “seriously challenged the baseline principle of ‘one country, two systems’.”

Speaking at a summit in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia, he said “stopping violence and controlling chaos while restoring order is currently Hong Kong’s most urgent task,” in comments reported across Chinese state media.

Hong Kong has been bitterly divided by the increasing protests and violence.

– Roads, schools closed –

Late Thursday, the Prince of Wales hospital said a 70-year-old man died a day after he was hit by brick during clash between pro- and anti-government protesters.

It was not immediately clear who threw the brick in an incident which was filmed and widely shared on social media.

He was the second person in less than a week to die in protest-linked incidents.