Calling all students to submit artwork for Mother’s Day Contest by Wednesday, May 6

Special MCTX drive-through event scheduled for May 9

Despite the given circumstances and the guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri City is finding innovative ways to revamp the annual Mother’s Day Cake Decorating Event. With the social distancing guidelines in place around the world, the 2020 Mother’s Day will be celebrated in a different style.

Instead of decorating a cake this year, staff is requesting kids to showcase their creativity virtually by submitting their artwork for a chance to win prizes for their loved ones. Then on Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a Mother’s Day Drive-Through Event where winners will be recognized; and all individuals could drive-up to City Hall, 1522 Texas Pkwy. to receive special tokens.

To participate in the contest, please see details below:

• Create a card for a loved one and a take a picture of it

• Take a picture of the artist along with the artwork

• Write a short summary (50 words or less) with details on who the card is for and what they mean to the artist

• Email above items to kelly.matte@missouricitytx.gov and remember to:

– State “Mother’s Day Event” in the email subject line

– Include the artist’s name, age, grade level in the body of the email

– Include a contact phone number to be notified if you are a winner

• All items must be submitted by Wednesday, May 6 at 5 p.m.

All participants will be grouped based on their grade level into elementary, middle school and high school categories; each group will have three winners.

The elementary category will be further divided to the following groups and one winner will be picked from each:

– Kindergarten – First Grade

– Second – Third Grade

– Fourth – Fifth Grade

Then on Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, individuals may drive-up to City Hall to receive special gifts for their loved ones. Social distancing guidelines and safety measures will be enforced at the drive-through event, where attendees will also meet MCTX Mayor Yolanda Ford.

The contest winners will receive a dozen red roses, a glass flute and a commemorative card; all participants will receive a red rose, a glass flute and a commemorative card; and other attendees who drive-up for the May 9, event will receive a red rose and a commemorative card for their loved one. First come first served until supplies last.

“The annual Mother’s Day Cake Decorating event is a popular family oriented event and we had several inquiries about it this year.” said HOA Liaison and Event Coordinator Kelly Matte. “We really hope this contest provides a fun way for our children to showcase their talents and also share how much their loved ones mean to them.”