Brazil’s Bolsonaro open to G7 aid if Macron ‘withdraws insults’

Porto Velho (Brazil) (AFP) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he was open to discussing G7 aid for fighting fires devastating the Amazon rainforest — only if his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron “withdraws insults” made against him.

Bolsonaro’s remarks come amid an escalating war of words with Macron over the worst fires in years that have sparked a global outcry and threatened to torpedo a huge trade deal between the European Union and South American countries.

US President Donald Trump stepped up to defend Bolsonaro’s response to the blazes, tweeting on Tuesday that he was “doing a great job” and pledging “full and complete” US support.

A top Brazilian official had earlier rejected the G7 countries’ offer of $20 million to combat the fires devastating the forest in Brazil and Bolivia, saying Macron should take care of “his home and his colonies.”

“Mr Macron must withdraw the insults he made against me,” Bolsonaro told reporters in the capital Brasilia.

“To talk or accept anything from France, with the best possible intentions, he has to withdraw these words, and from there we can talk.”

Macron and Bolsonaro have repeatedly locked horns in the past week, with the French leader accusing Bolsonaro of lying to him about his commitments on climate change and vowing to block the EU-Mercosur trade deal involving Brazil that took decades to negotiate.

– ‘Extraordinarily rude’ –

On Monday, Macron rebuked “extraordinarily rude” Bolsonaro after the Brazilian leader personally expressed approval online for a Facebook post implying that Brigitte Macron was not as attractive as his own first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has hit back, accusing Macron of treating Brazil like “a colony or no-man’s land.”