Blissful Maha Rudram at Sri Meenakshi Temple

by M.K.Sriram

This is the eleventh consecutive year that Sri Meenakshi Temple has conducted the most divine and powerful Sri Rudra Japam and Homam, for the benefit of the entire Houston community. Hundreds of devotees participated in this two day festival. More than 50 ‘ritwiks’ from different parts of Houston and some from as far away as Dallas, chanted this very sacred Vedic mantra over three sessions on Saturday Aug 17th and Sunday Aug 18th at the Main temple.

The event started on Saturday, Aug 17th at 9 AM. The preliminary pujas started with Vigneshwara puja, Punyahavachanam (purification) and Kalasa stapanam (invocation). This year, the Kalasam was filled with the holy waters of lake Manasarovar at the foothills of the Kailas Mountain in Tibet, that had been specially brought by devotees who travelled there in June 2019. Next, the all powerful Mahanyasam chanting was led by the priests to invoke Lord Rudra in every part of their body and mind. The ritwiks for the next 3 hours went on the intense chanting of Sri Rudram, eleven times, each time followed by an anuvakam of Chamakam. Hundreds of devotees were held in a trance while the vedic mantra was chanted in unison. The whole atmosphere was filled with the strength and power of Sri Rudram.

The second session started at 5 PM, with the continuation of the Rudram chanting. The priests and ritwiks performed this divine prayer with utter concentration and devotion, and the temple resonated with this vedic mantra. The evening session concluded with Rudra Trishati archana , a spectacular arathi and upacharam.

The devotees and ritwiks gathered again on Sunday, Aug 18th morning to continue with the chanting of Sri Rudram, the greatest Vedic offering to Lord Shiva. Goddess Meenakshi being the Veda Matha was surely smiling with happiness when she heard all the Veda ghosham in the temple. The great Rudra Homam was then performed with meticulous detail with the priests making the offerings to the Fire with the chanting of Sri Rudram. The final part of the Homam was the Vasodhara which was performed to the chant of the Chamakam. This was followed by Purnahuthi.

The priests then led a procession with the holy kalasams on their heads, around the deities in the Main temple. An elaborate Abhishekam was performed for Lord Sundarewara that was witnessed by over 400 devotees. The curtains were drawn briefly for Alankaram, and when they opened up again, Lord Sundareswara in His most majestic form gave darshan to the devotees. The devotees were engulfed by the power of the Lord, and this was the greatest reward that the devotees could ever imagine they would receive. The final Arathi and Upacharam were very remarkable. Quite miraculously, while the abhishekam with waters from Manasarovar was in progress, the heavens opened up and the rains poured. Kailasa Nathan’s divine presence and blessings were most definitely felt.

It was amazing to see the wide variety of prasadams (offerings) that were so lovingly prepared by the devotees in their homes. More than 400 people had a sumptuous lunch. All in all, this was a most divine and blissful event that was well organized and conducted by the Temple under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board Dr Padmini Nathan, the Religious Activity Committee led by Sheila Sriram, Priests Manicka Bhattar, Kalyana Sundaram, Balaji and Parameshwaran ably supported by other priests, silpis (artisans) and staff of the temple. The event co-cordinator Sri Muthukumar and other volunteers put in countless hours of work and co-ordination. Special mention is to be made that the Shankaracharya of Kanchi personally blessed this event and sent prasadams to be distributed to the devotees. Many devotees and ritwiks could not help thinking if this was actually happening in the US, or was this all happening in India. The prayer “Om Namo Bhagavathe Rudraya” still reverberates in their hearts.