Biden surges past Sanders in Democratic race as Bloomberg exits

By Chris Lefkow

WASHINGTON | AFP | Wednesday 3/4/2020 -Joe Biden, counted out just days ago, was in control of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday after racking up stunning primary victories over Bernie Sanders and earning the endorsement of deep-pocketed billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump hailed the “incredible comeback” of the 77-year-old former vice president in the Super Tuesday contests and directed a stream of insults at Bloomberg after the fellow New Yorker ended his campaign.

Sanders, 78, the leftist senator from Vermont, expressed confidence in his chances of winning the nomination despite being “disappointed” with his showing on Tuesday, when the centrist Biden won at least 10 of the 14 states at stake.

“We go forward basically neck and neck,” Sanders told reporters in his home town of Burlington, Vermont, where the self-described democratic socialist got his start in politics as mayor four decades ago.

“I have every reason to believe that we’re going to win this thing,” Sanders said. “I firmly believe that we are the campaign to defeat Donald Trump.”

Sanders said he had spoken with fellow progressive candidate Elizabeth Warren and the senator from Massachusetts was “assessing” her campaign following her poor performance on Super Tuesday, when she failed to win a single state.

“She will make her own decision in her own time,” he said.

Asked about the withdrawal of former New York mayor Bloomberg from the race and his endorsement of his opponent, Sanders said he expected to see “a lot of money coming into the Biden campaign.”

“It’s about defeating Donald Trump, and with your help, we’re gonna do it.”