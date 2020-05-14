BAPS priest recites Vedic prayer on National Day of Prayer at the White House

On May 7, 2020, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was invited to participate in the National Day of Prayer in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington D.C. The National Day of Prayer is an annual event formally enacted in 1952 celebrating faith and prayer in the nation’s life. Today’s commemoration was all-the-more solemn due to the COVID-19 crisis affecting the nation. The event allowed the country to join together to offer prayers for those affected, our brave frontline workers and healthcare workers and for the recovery of our country.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence offered their prayers followed by prayers from religious leaders representing four of the major faith traditions – Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism and Islam.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (B.A.P.S) was invited by the White House to participate. Harish Brahmbhatt, a pujari of B.A.P.S was recognized at the prayer meeting and he shared a Hindu prayer of peace from the Vedas. Speaking at the prayer meeting, he said, “In these troubled times of COVID-19, social distancing and the lockdown, it’s not unusual for people to feel anxious or not at peace. The Shanti Path or the peace prayer, is a prayer that does not seek worldly riches, success, fame, nor is it a prayer for any desire for heaven. It is a beautiful Hindu prayer for peace, shanti. It is a Vedic prayer derived from the Yajur Veda.”

This prayer was specially chosen due to the overarching theme that in all circumstances we should always pray for peace above all things.

In conjunction with prayers during these trying times, BAPS, and its non-denominational, humanitarian arm, BAPS Charities, have responded to the coronavirus pandemic with a spirit of selfless service.

To date, in addition to other global efforts, BAPS Charities in the US has supported hospitals and frontline workers by providing over 96,000 PPE and over 35,000 food and care packages. BAPS Charities has also provided financial support for equipment to hospitals around the country. For more details, visit https://www.bapscharities.org/covid-19/

BAPS continues to provide spiritual support through counseling, online religious services and ceremonies and, most importantly, regular prayer for those affected, our all healthcare workers, scientists and researchers, our leaders, and for all of humanity as we rise to face this challenge.

PRAYER:

AUM dyauhu shantir, antariksham shantihi

Prithivi shantihi, raapaha shanti, rokhadaya shanti, vanapastayah shantir

vishwe devaah shantihi, brahma shantihi, sarvam shantih

shantireva saama shanti redhi, AUM SHANTIH SHANTIH SHANTIH

TRANSLATION:

May there be peace in the skies. Peace in space.

May there be peace on Earth. Peace across the waters.

May peace flow from herbs, plants and trees.

May all the celestial beings bring peace.

May peace pervade all quarters of the universe.

May that peace come to all of us as well.

MAY THERE BE PEACE PEACE PEACE.