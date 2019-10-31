Bangar Reddy for US Congressional District TX-22

by Shobana Muratee

Bangar Reddy, a resident of Fort Bend County for the past 22 happy years, is a Conservative Republican running for United States Congressional District TX-22.

“I’m not a career politician. I love serving America,” says Reddy who has served on-board several nonprofits over the last 20 years and is well among the community’s elite. He served as team leader at ground zero during natural disasters including Hurricane Ike, and Hurricane Harvey and continues to be involved in various community service initiatives on education, health fairs, entrepreneurship, events showcasing cultural diversity, immigration, and women empowerment to name a few.

Reddy grew up in India in a working-class agricultural family. “I know what it’s like to be poor, dirt-poor and I know what it’s like not to have access to medical care.” Among his top reasons for running for Congress are strong family values, keeping borders safe and secured, drug free neighborhoods, fair and expedited legal immigration and quality education for all.

Reddy is a staunch conservative and strongly rejects socialistic ideology which he believes is pervading Texas. He believes that, socialist ideology or socialist programs are trying to invade Texas “by promoting big government and wasteful spending”. On his conservative agenda is: strong families raising future generation with core Texan values, honest compassion, freedom and opportunity for all, supporting families and working class with low taxes, less spending, limited government, quality education in public schools, AHCA, infrastructure building, pro freedom America, safe borders & healthy neighborhoods, encourage small businesses, streamline and expedite immigration initiatives, job opportunities for all and keep economy grow strong.

Reddy has 25 years of strong IT background. He credits his successful entrepreneurship to his faith and belief in God, in the conservative values, work ethic endowed by his parents. Reddy continued his education and received his Master’s degree and went on to start his own small business. He worked for small, medium and larger companies in energy, infrastructure and investment sectors. He values the free market American system that respects the rule of law encourages ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and hard work.

“America has been great to me. My wife and I are proud to be able to raise our two daughters in Fort Bend County, Texas. Now it’s my duty to give back to the country that made my dreams become realty. I want our children to have a good future and access to greater opportunities in life. We don’t want to build second class America with socialist programs that divide the country into haves and have nots. We are one America,” he says.

Learn more on Bangar Reddy at Reddy4Congress.com and Reddy2020.com