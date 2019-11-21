Bangar Reddy for Congressional District 22 Campaign Kickoff

by Shobana Muratee

KATY – On Friday, Nov. 15, Bangar Reddy, Republican candidate running for Congressional District 22 had a formal kickoff for his 2020 campaign at The West Grand in Katy. Longtime friend and supporter Dr. Nik Nikam, Publisher, Nano News Network welcomed the gathering after the US National Anthem was sung.

In his opening remarks Dr. Nikam said, “In 38 out of 40 years, District 22 has been represented by a US House of Representative who was a conservative Republican candidate like Pete Olson and his predecessors. We want to continue the legacy of these leaders so that we preserve all the good things that we have come to enjoy in District 22.”

Dr. Nikam compared gas prices, income tax, sales tax in states like California and New York to Texas driving home the message that conservative Republican leadership has been working well in Texas, especially in District 22 where he grew up.

Marie McCoy, Executive Director, Christian Voices for Life, spoke at length on pro-life; “It’s a scientific fact that human life begins at conception,” she said elaborating on the ills of abortion. “Sixty million children have lost their lives due to abortion,” she said. “You will never know what the contributions those individuals would have made as doctors and lawyers, teachers, husbands and wives and parents. But what is more visible is the harm that has done to millions – perhaps to tens of millions of women and men – who have been profoundly wounded by their involvement in abortion. Women who have aborted are much more likely to abuse drugs, alcohol, suffer from depression, anxiety, have relationship problems, and physical problems as well,” she added. McCoy also touched on the faith and morality aspects of the matter. We have a real problem, she said, “when actions that are immoral and destructive in our society are sanctioned as legal by the government.”

Vijay Sreenarasimhaiah , MD, a well-known nephrologist and Campaign Advisor spoke of Reddy’s dedication and community service for 15 years, that he has known him and worked alongside him. Speaking about District 22 and the Republican race, he pointed out that in 2018 the Republicans lost the House. “This is a big deal,” he said. “You got a President, you got a Senate but you cannot get the legislative agenda done unless you got both chambers of Congress – very inefficient.”

The Republicans have to win back every seat if possible. Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah pointed to what some political pundits are suggesting as solutions: “Change the faces in the Republican party.” “The Republicans don’t have any faces that look like the country,” or “Why waste your time on these minorities and people that don’t look like you and who may not vote for you,” or “Water down your conservative policies, make the borders little open.” All of the three changes are hogwash, he said. Further, he cited several anecdotes to illustrate the irrelevance of such changes. “We don’t anyone who is an easy target; we need someone who is a Teflon man (non-stick kind). There are 18 people running and no one is as unique as Bangar,” he said stressing on his family values, background, hardships, achievements and commitment.

Indo-American Conservatives of Texas (IACT) Houston representatives: Radha Dixit, Sujeeth Draksharam, Ramesh Cherivirala and Ramana showed their support to Reddy and shared their views on Republican values and how Reddy abides by them. I-ACT is a Houston based conservative philosophy awareness group for Americans of Indian origin in US. Others who also spoke briefly on the occasion were Craig LeTulle, Fort Bend Republican Party Outreach Director, and JJ Clemence, candidate of Fort Bend County Tax Assessor – Collector

Reddy in his message said, “I have a combined experience of what is.” He was referring to his life growing up in India in a poor working-class agricultural family. Reddy expressed his strong faith in the conservative values which he said pulled their family through hard times. He vehemently opposes the socialist way of governance, “Conservative values help stop socialism pervading Texas,” he said. Speaking of pro-life, he said “It is a fabric of our conservative life, it is within us. “It is unfortunate that we have to keep saying we need to be pro-life.”

Bangar Reddy is a resident of Fort Bend County for the past 22. “I’m not a career politician. I love serving America,” says Reddy who has served on-board several nonprofits over the last 20 years and is well known name the community’s elite. He served as team leader at ground zero during natural disasters including Hurricane Ike, and Hurricane Harvey and continues to be involved in various community service initiatives on education, health fairs, entrepreneurship, events.

Reddy and his wife Manjula have two daughters. “I want our children to have a good future and access to greater opportunities in life. We don’t want to build second class America with socialist programs that divide the country into haves and have nots. We are one America,” he says.

Learn more on Bangar Reddy at Reddy4Congress.com and Reddy2020.com