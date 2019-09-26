Ayurveda, the science of life, is a recipe for health and happiness

by Sunita Tarkunde

Along with sleep and lifestyle, the Ayurvedic Diet is a fundamental pillar of good health and longevity.

With a proper diet our body can develop new cells, tissues, hormones and enzymes which are essential for all physiological functions of the body.

Diet is also how we nourish our mind; if you eat a balanced diet at the proper times of the day and get a good night’s sleep, your physiology will be balanced and your mind and body will function at optimum level. When this happens, your body can digest your food properly, and your body can use the nutrients to build the different types of body tissue and replace worn out cells and tissues quickly.

We are always asked, what should I eat according to my Dosha? This is an understandable curiosity with so many different schools of thought on how to eat; keto, paleo, vegan, raw…. it is so overwhelming but don’t get stressed about food or food will stress you out. We like to keep things simple.

The main rule of an Ayurvedic Diet is to eat warm, cooked, seasonal food. The only difficulty here is that we have access to so many fruits and vegetables year round that aren’t actually in season, but you can always ask your local grocers produce department what they recommend!

We also recommend including all of the 6 tastes: sweet (honey), sour (yogurt), salty, pungent (garlic), astringent (cranberry) and bitter (mustard greens).

The thing we think is most overlooked is that it doesn’t matter what you are eating as much as how you are eating it, so here are some guidelines:

Lunch should be the largest meal of the day. Dinner should be lighter than lunch and should be eaten before 8 PM.

Be respectful to your food, it sacrificed its life. Turn off the screens and sounds. Have a seat. Smell your food, really taste and chew it well. We eat so often that we can forget how pleasing the smells and textures are if we don’t take the time to really experience them.

Take a walk after each meal to facilitate digestion. The weather is going to be really nice for it soon!

Find joy in the food you eat and you will find more joy in your life!