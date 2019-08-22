Ayurveda for all

by Sunita Tarkunde

As we know now that Ayu is life. And goal of human existence is to be ‘happy’. This happiness that we all are looking for; is equated with balance in Ayurveda. Once our life is balanced, it yields happiness. Balance is the master key.

“Ati Sarvatra Varjayet” meaning avoid everything in extreme.

Balance in life is achieved through balanced Ahara, Vihara, and Nidra. These three like a tripod balance our life and any one misaligned leg can lead to wobbly life.

Pillars of Ayu:

Ahara – Food consumed by individual.

Food that is consumed should be balancing to the individual, meaning food should be according to the Prakruti and the season. Food becomes like a medicine when received in balanced manner. And best of the best medicine can be ineffective if food is not balanced.

Food is not just what we eat by mouth. Whatever is received through all five senses is considered as food. Seeing, hearing, touching, tasting and smelling is also part of Ahara.

Over/under/wrong-usage of all sense organs can technically create a disease.

That’s why fasting is considered as a chance to ‘give a break’ to our system, so it can heal itself.

Water – 60-70% of our body is water. Water consumption falls under Ahara and should be practiced according to Prakruti and season.

Vihara- Lifestyle

Exercise is must for each and everyone and should be chosen in such a way that becomes balancing to the individual. Ayurveda recommends “Ardha Shakti Vyayama”- exert only half of your strength, beyond that threshold exercise can be harmful.

Important part of life style is Stress management; plan and have fun at regular intervals.

Nidra – Sleep

Nothing can substitute as the best healer to a ‘good night sleep’. This is the priority, if you want to prevent or treat any disease.

Live Ayurveda and stay Balanced!