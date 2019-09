At least 10 dead in Rio hospital blaze

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – A fire erupted in a hospital in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, leaving at least 10 people dead and forcing medical staff and desperate relatives to rescue patients from the smoke-filled wards.

Hospital authorities said the blaze on Thursday evening was thought to have been caused by a short circuit in a generator, though the city mayor said sabotage could not be ruled out.

After the fire started at dusk at the Badim hospital in the north of Rio, firefighters fought for a few hours before extinguishing it.

“At least 10 people died,” the fire department said in a statement, without specifying whether the victims were patients or workers. “About 90 patients had to be transferred to other medical units.”

Emergency personnel searched through the burnt-out building until the early hours of Friday to recover bodies.

During the evacuation, patients on gurneys and stretchers were carried into surrounding streets as ambulances struggled through crowds of curious onlookers to transport patients to other medical facilities.

“The doctor arrived in the room and told us that there was fire and that we had to evacuate as quickly as possible,” 58-year-old Teresa Dias, who was visiting her father, told AFP.

“They put him on a wheelchair and tied him up to prevent him from falling out. There were a lot of other sick people on stretchers on the stairs.”

Staff wheeled medical equipment outside, and the most seriously ill patients were taken at first to a nearby children’s nursery.

Sheets tied together were seen hanging from hospital windows.

– Smoke spread quickly –

“I was able to take my mother out of her room and when we got to the fire escape, there were a lot of people running around,” lawyer Carlos Otorelo, whose 93-year-old mother is being treated for pneumonia, told the UOL news website.

“It was terrible because the smoke spread very quickly.”

Other relatives were forced to wait outside in an anxious wait for news about the 103 patients in the hospital, a private facility in the neighborhood of Tijuca, as dense black fumes filled the sky.

“I heard the loud noise of glass breaking and thought it was shooting or a robbery when I heard screaming. I went downstairs to see what was happening and I saw a lot of smoke,” said local resident Terezinha Machado, 76.