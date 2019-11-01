Asian American PAC Endorses Candidates for November 5, 2019 Elections

The Houston 80-20 Asian American political action committee (Houston 80-20 PAC) has released its list of endorsements for selected races in the November 5, 2019 elections. Houston 80-20 PAC is a non-partisan organization dedicated to keeping the Asian American community in the greater Houston area informed and engaged in the political process. Houston 80-20 PAC has served as a guide by putting together a list of endorsed candidates who we believe will best serve the interests of the Asian American community.

Past Houston 80-20 PAC endorsements have been pivotal in determining the outcome of local elections. Our Endorsement Committee carefully screens candidates through both written questionnaires and personal interviews. A 2/3rds super majority vote of the Endorsement Committee (made up of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents), is required for endorsement in any race. Houston 80-20 PAC will promote the endorsed candidates through ethnic media, mailers, phone calls, block walking to registered Asian American voter households, and providing transportation for senior voters to the polls.

Houston 80-20 PAC has endorsed the following for City of Houston & HD28 Nov 5, 2019 Elections:

Mayor Honorable Sylvester Turner

Controller Honorable Chris Brown

City Council At Large Pos. 1 Raj Salhotra

City Council At Large Pos. 2 Honorable David Robinson

City Council At Large Pos. 3 Honorable Michael Kubosh

City Council At Large Pos. 5 Sallie Alcorn

City Council District A Amy Peck

City Council District C Greg Meyers

City Council District D Carla Brailey

City Council District J Nelvin Adriatico

City Council District K Honorable Martha Castex-Tatum

State Rep District 28 Eliz Markowitz

Houston 80-20 PAC strongly urges the Asian American community to vote for the above slate of endorsed candidates starting October 21-November 1 during Early Voting or on Election Day, November 5. Polling locations can be found at: https://www.harrisvotes.com/PollLocations.

H80-20 is registered with the Texas Ethics Commission as a Political Action Committee (PAC). Financial reports are filed with the Commission.