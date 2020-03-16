LOCAL NEWS

Asia Society Texas Center closing temporarily

by Voiceasia

In support of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, we have taken the proactive step of temporarily closing Asia Society Texas Center

Our building, exhibitions, and Pondi Café will remain closed until further notice. We have also cancelled or postponed all our remaining March and April public programs and events. 

This difficult decision was made out of caution to protect the public’s health and safety, and we are working with our speakers an

d artists to reschedule select programs for future dates. 

For patrons who already purchased a ticket for an upcoming March or April program, they can call the Front Desk (713-496-9901) to request a refund or to exchange their tickets for a future program. Patrons are encouraged to consider donating their tickets back to Asia Society to support our mission during this critical time.

While we are currently unable to offer on-site programming, we are mobilizing our digital resources to provide online content soon. Updates will be posted on our website and Facebook.

Though we are closed, we are dedicated to caring for the well-being of our friends, volunteers, staff, and city. Our organization, especially during these challenging times, affirms the importance of community.

Asia Society’s commitment is to provide a safe place for excellent programming, and we look forward to visitors in the future.

 

