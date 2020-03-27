As world hunkers down, Trump moves full-speed against US foes

Washington (AFP) – The coronavirus pandemic is shaking up the world, but not US foreign policy.

As billions hunker down to halt the spread of the virus, President Donald Trump has only ramped up sanctions and other pressure against frequent targets such as Iran and Venezuela.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has led calls for an “immediate global ceasefire” to refocus on fighting COVID-19 and on Friday appealed for the “waiving of sanctions that can undermine countries’ capacity to respond to the pandemic.”

The appeals have fallen on deaf ears in Washington. The Trump administration has kept sweeping sanctions on Iran, one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic, and in recent weeks has blacklisted more Iranians including over the clerical regime’s heavy involvement in neighboring Iraq.

On Venezuela, which like Iran has appealed for IMF help to cope with the health crisis, the Justice Department on Thursday unveiled criminal charges on drug-trafficking against President Nicolas Maduro, with a $15 million reward for his arrest.

The indictment treated the leftist leader like a common criminal as Washington steps up its more than one-year campaign to oust Maduro, who presides over a crumbling economy.

The Trump administration, which has faced criticism at home for its handling of the crisis, has also launched a rhetorical campaign over the pandemic.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused China of responsibility for spreading the “Wuhan virus” by not stopping it quickly when it first emerged in the metropolis late last year.

He has also sharply criticized the coronavirus response of Iran, which kept flights going to China, its vital economic partner in the face of US sanctions.

– ‘Almost like a bad joke’ –

Pompeo, in a recent interview, said Iran would use any economic relief to pursue nuclear weapons and back Iraqi Shiite militias who have increasingly fought a proxy war with US forces.

“You see the way… the regime is treating their people in this time of enormous crisis. You see the way that they continue to spend money,” Pompeo told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.