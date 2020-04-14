As US hits virus peak, warnings not to ease lockdown too soon

Washington (AFP) – The US coronavirus epidemic appears to be hitting its peak, but scientists are already warning a second wave is possible if President Donald Trump and others move too fast in easing the nationwide lockdown.

It’s a debate that is also playing out in Europe, with Spain on Monday reopening parts of its economy while France was set to prolong stay at home orders for several more weeks.

The big difference is America’s federal system of government that delegates powers to the governors of the 50 states, even if the president in theory can use his powers to oversee a coordinated national strategy.

After half a million confirmed infections, the caseload appears to be on the cusp of stabilizing.

The US is “nearing the peak,” Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday on NBC News. But that doesn’t mean social distancing can be dropped right away.

That will have to be “a step-by-step gradual process,” he said.

His comments were echoed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said Monday the “worst is over” in the state hardest hit by the outbreak, where more than 10,000 people have died.

Cuomo said he would be conferring with fellow governors about gradually reopening the state, but emphasized it would not be like flipping a switch.

For COVID-19 has not disappeared as a result of social distancing policies.

With the potential exception of New York, a huge majority of the population is believed to have avoided being infected and therefore remains susceptible, especially as a vaccine is believed to be a long way away.

The objective of the first phase was to avoid overloading the health care system with too many sick people — but the virus continues to circulate and can infect new hosts.

“Come on everybody, up to 50 percent of this country is going to get infected before this is over,” Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota said Monday on MSNBC.