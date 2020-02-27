Arts, Adventure Set for Sugar Land’s International Art & Kite Festival

Sugar Land – Families can enjoy a destination of adventure at Sugar Land’s International Art & Kite Festival on March 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway.

This year’s event will highlight family fun opportunities for all to enjoy and will be coupled with great food and a variety of stage performances. Children can experience unlimited rounds of inflatable games and a fun zone complete with photo opportunities, face painting and hands-on art demonstration stations.

Decorative kites will soar across the sky as kite enthusiasts compete in the Most Unique Kite Design Contest. Both kids and adults are encouraged to bring their own kites. Additionally, dance performers will engage attendees in rhythmic dances from America, South America, China and India.

The high-energy, award-winning Latin band Mango Punch! will be the main stage headliner, while visually entertaining costumes will make unforgettable style statements on stage to recognize fashions around the world.

Other festival highlights will include a market, creative art cars and a Fort Bend ISD youth art exhibit. There will also be chalk art and poster drawing contests. Prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded in all contest categories.

The festival menu will feature an assortment of food options to include all-American, Mexican, Chinese, Greek, Creole and more to satisfy taste buds.

Due to limited onsite parking, attendees are encouraged to take the shuttle to avoid traffic delays. Shuttle services are available at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd. Ride-sharing and taxis will also be welcomed.

For more information about the event or to become an event sponsor, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825 or visit the city website at www.sugarlandtx.gov/SpecialEvents. For other updates, follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SugarLandParks.