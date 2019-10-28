Argentina tightens exchange controls to stem capital flight

Buenos Aires (AFP) – Argentina introduced strict exchange controls Monday to preserve depleting reserves as president-elect Alberto Fernandez and incumbent Mauricio Macri held talks, seeking to reassure investors over the country’s impending swing from market-friendly policies to protectionism.

The country’s central bank said the currency exchange controls would help stem a surge in capital flight, a day after Fernandez swept to victory in presidential elections.

Macri’s long-anticipated defeat has set off market jitters about the return to power of protectionist Peronists, including former president Cristina Kirchner.

The Argentine stock exchange lost 3.9 percent in a volatile day of trading on Monday.

The Fernandez victory — and an anticipated sea change in Argentine monetary policy — comes amid a lengthy recession and a debt crunch, which has raised market fears of a possible default on a $57 billion IMF loan.

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva congratulated Fernandez and vowed to work with his government to stabilize the economy.

“We look forward to engaging with his administration to tackle #Argentina’s economic challenges and promote inclusive and sustainable growth that benefits all Argentines,” Georgieva tweeted.

– Breakfast talks –

Fernandez had a breakfast meeting at Macri’s Casada Rosada palace to begin cooperation on limiting market damage after Argentina’s swing back to leftist Peronism.

Financial entities and energy companies — both favored by the Macri government — were the hardest hit on the stock exchange.

With almost all Sunday’s votes counted, Fernandez’s coalition has a narrow majority in the Senate and thanks to alliances should replicate that in the Chamber of Deputies. But Macri’s bloc will make for a powerful opposition.

Macri said Sunday he invited Fernandez “because he has to start a period of orderly transition that will bring tranquility to Argentines.”

Earlier Fernandez said that “the days of ‘us’ and ‘them’ are over. We are in an enormous crisis. Everyone has to take responsibility for what’s ahead.”

The two posed stiffly for official photos but there was no immediate statement from either side after the hour-long meeting.