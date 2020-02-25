Arctic ‘doomsday vault’ stocks up on 60,000 more food seeds

Longyearbyen (AFP) – A “doomsday vault” nestled deep in the Arctic received 60,000 new seed samples on Tuesday, including Prince Charles’ cowslips and Cherokee sacred corn, increasing stocks of the world’s agricultural bounty in case of global catastrophe.

Mounting concern over climate change and species loss is driving groups worldwide to add their seeds to the collection inside a mountain near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen Island in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, about 1,300 kilometres (about 800 miles) from the North Pole.

The “Noah’s Ark” of food crops is set up to preserve plants that can feed a growing population facing climate change.

“As the pace of climate change and biodiversity loss increases, there is new urgency surrounding efforts to save food crops at risk of extinction,” said Stefan Schmitz, who manages the reserve as head of the Crop Trust.

“The large scope of today’s seed deposit reflects worldwide concern about the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss on food production.”

The head of the genetic bank of the Nordic nations, Lise Lykke Steffensen, said every single seed in the vault “holds potential solutions for sustainable agriculture”.

“Solutions that are vital for feeding a growing population and achieving a green transition,” she added.

– ‘Before it’s too late’ –

A total of 36 regional and international institutions have contributed to the 60,000 samples that were deposited on Tuesday.

The new arrivals include staple crops such as wheat and rice, as well as wild varietes of European apple trees.

Also among the seeds are beans, squash and corn from the Cherokee Nation — the first Native American group to send crops to the vault — including their sacred White Eagle corn.

Britain’s Prince Charles, who is known for his environmental advocacy, sent the seeds of 27 wild plants, including cowslips and orchids collected from the meadows of Highgrove, his country home.

“It has proved to be an exhausting and often demoralising task to persuade people of the utterly essential role played by all this diversity in maintaining vibrant, healthy ecosystems that sustain both people and our planet,” the Prince of Wales said in a statement.