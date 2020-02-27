ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT H-1B SPECIALTY OCCUPATION VISAS AND CURRENT CHANGES

Q: What is the H-1B Visa?

A: The H-1B visa is for foreign skilled professionals to wish work in the US on a temporary basis in a ‘specialty occupation’. A specialty occupation requires theoretical and practical application of a body of specialized knowledge along with at least a US bachelor’s degree or its foreign equivalent. In addition to that, the bachelor’s degree must relate to the intended field of occupation. In some cases, relevant work experience may be used as a substitute for the required bachelor’s degree if the individual does not possess such a degree. These visas are typically sought by those professionals in the engineering, IT and management fields.

Q: Can I just apply for the H-1B visa myself or do I need my employer to apply for me?

A: You will need to have a job offer from an employer who will then petition for the visa on your behalf. The job offer must be for a position which normally requires a degree or its equivalent for the position. One good way to find an h-1B visa sponsor would be to search “H-1B visa sponsors database” or “companies that sponsor H-1B visas” or you can specify the location of your search by just searching “H-1B visa sponsors Database Texas” or any other combination of words with the state or city you are interested to find work in.

Q: What is the H-1B visa cap?

A: The H-1B cap refers to the yearly numerical limit set by Congress for the number of foreign workers that can be granted H-1B visas. For each fiscal year, the quota for H-1B visas has been set at 65,000. Another 20,000 visas are set aside for foreign nationals who possess an advanced degree which includes a US Master’s degree or higher. 6,800 visas are also set aside for citizens of Singapore and Chile. If you are applying for the H-1B visa for the first time, you will be subject to this numerical limitation of 65,000 visas unless you come within the advanced degree or Master’s cap or your petitioning employer is categorized as a cap exempt organization. For the H-1B 2021 Fiscal Year, USCIS will change the order in which the lottery for the visa will take place. Under the new selection process, the regular lottery for the 65,000 visas will be conducted first for all cap subject registrations. Then all unselected Master’s degree registrations will be entered into the Master’s cap lottery. This is supposed to increase the percentage of Master’s degrees being selected.

Q: What kinds of petitions are cap exempt from the annual H-1B visa cap?

A: If you already have the H-1B non-immigrant visa and you are just applying to extend the period of validity for the visa, or you’re a changing H-1B employers, you are exempt from the quota. Jobs for institutions of higher education or those that are related or affiliated nonprofit entities as well as nonprofit research organizations or governmental research organizations are all cap exempt. For example, if you are applying for a teaching position in a public school with University affiliation, your petition may be cap exempt.

Q: I heard that now Employers have to apply earlier for the visa. What kind of process is involved for H-1B cap cases?

A: For the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021 H-1B cap season, USCIS has implemented a new electronic pre-registration requirement as a pre-requisite for the lottery process and filing of an H-1B petition. Petitioners seeking to file an H-1B cap subject petition must pay a $10 fee per electronic registration submitted to USCIS for the H-1B cap selection process. The registration process will be opened from March 1st, 2020 through March 20th, 2020. Those who pre-registered will then be entered into the lottery. Once the lottery has been conducted, and the registration is selected, USCIS will notify the employer to file the full H-1B petition within a 60-days filing period. The employer then files the Labor Condition Application and includes the certified LCA with the H-1B package to be filed with USCIS for adjudication.

Q: What happens if my pre-registration was not selected by in the lottery?

A: Under this new $10.00 pre-registration rule, if you are subject to the H-1B cap and if your registration was not selected under the lottery, there is nothing further you can do. Your employer has the option re-file the H-1B petition for you for the next fiscal year or consider other possible visa options.

