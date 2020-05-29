Another Indian American physician succumbs to deadly corona virus

by Ajay Ghosh

Dr. Sudheer S Chauhan, a kind hearted physician of Indian Origin, who had dedicated his life at the service of his thousands of patients in the New York region, succumbed to the deadly corona virus on May 19th.

Dr. Chuhan, an Internal Medicine specialist in South Richmond Hill, New York, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and battling for his life for the past few weeks, died of complications from the illness.

Dr. Priya Khanna, 43, another Indian American nephrologist died in a New Jersey Hospital last month. The deadly virus also took the life of her father Satyendra Khanna (78), a general surgeon, after being in a critical condition in the intensive care unit in the same hospital for several days.

“We have a proud moment, it is (also) a scary moment; it is a mixed feeling, but this virus is a deadly virus” Dr. Suresh Reddy, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), describing the situation under which the physicians of Indian Origin serving people infected with the virus. “They tend to work disproportionately in areas that are medically underserved like rural and inner city areas taking on a heavier workload with patients who are more ill. We are definitely in the frontline fighting this deadly battle,” against the coronavirus, Reddy said.

During a recent candle light vigil and inter-faith prayer organized by AAPI, with one minute of silence with folded hands and heads bowed, the AAPI members and spiritual leaders prayed for the speedy recovery of Drs. Ajay Lodha, Anjana Samaddar, Dr. Sunil Mehra and thousands of other healthcare professionals who are in the front line and are admitted to hospital and receiving treatment.