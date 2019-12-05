Annual IANAGH Nurse Practitioner Week celebrated

by Dr. Reenu Varghese

The Indian American Nurses Association of Greater Houston (IANAGH) celebrated Nurse Practitioner week on November 14th, 2019 at the Edwin Health Institute. The evening started with a prayer by Mrs. Molly Mathew and by singing the American and Indian national anthems.

The emcees of the evening were Mrs. Brigit Mathew and Dr. Anumol Thomas. Mrs. Accamma Kallel, president of the IANAGH gave an inspiring presidential address delineating the role of NPs in the current healthcare system and the growing opportunities for NPs in greater Houston. She also gave a brief summary of this year’s activities and encouraged all the nurses and NPs with Indian descent to join the organization.

Nurse practitioner week is celebrated every year from November 10th-16th to acknowledge NPs as key role players in health care delivery. Dr. Shainy Varghese, Associate Professor in Nursing at the University of Houston was invited as the chief guest. She influenced the attendees to go above and beyond their potential to achieve great things in life. Mrs. Leena Daniel and Mrs. Pamela Britton, Directors of the Edwin Health Institute, gave the felicitation notes where they thanked God for bringing all the opportunities and growth in their career and in the lives of their students.

Dr. Omana Simon was recognized for her lifetime commitment and contribution to the NAINA & the IANAGH. She continues to be a role model for NPs and serves as the advisor for IANAGH. The evening was followed by educational sessions by Mrs. Cissimol Vilson( IANAGH APN CHAIR), Dr. Simi Varghese, Dr. Reenu Varghese and Mrs. Alice Saji. They all gave excellent presentation on topics of their expertise.

The mood was lightened with songs and dances by budding artists which was appreciated by all the attendees. The evening was concluded with a thank you note from Mrs. Virginia Alphonso, IANAGH Secretary. The attendees enjoyed dinner while catching up with their colleagues and were empowered by networking with each other. The events were broadcasted on the Flowers TV, Dakshin Radio, Asha Radio and Mallu Café Radio. Mrs. Raina Rock interviewed the program co-ordinators on Dakshin radio and reached thousands of her audience bringing awareness of NP role in the community. This program was made possible by the support and sponsorship of Edwin Health Institute, Onco360 and Richmond Financial. IANAGH is continuing it’s efforts to be active in the community and is looking forward to the next event at the Star of Hope on December 21st, 2019.