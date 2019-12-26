Amazing health benefits of consuming papaya seeds in diet

Christopher Columbus, an Italian voyager once referred to papayas as the fruit of the angels. The fruit which is extremely rich in Vitamin C has a wide range of health benefits making it a great fruit option to include in your diet.

Papaya, a tropical plant believed to have originated in southern Mexico and Central America, is now cultivated in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide. Papaya is cultivated for its edible ripe fruit; its juice is a popular beverage, and its young leaves, shoots, and fruits are cooked as a vegetable. The fruits are a source of flavoring used in candies, jellies, preserves, and ice cream. Shallow cuts on the surface of fully grown but unripe fruits cause a milky sap or latex to ooze that is collected, dried, and termed “crude papain.” Papain has many industrial uses, as well as milk-clotting (rennet) and protein-digesting properties. Nearly 80% of American beer is treated with papain, which allows the beer to remain clear upon cooling. Papain is most commonly used commercially in meat tenderizers and chewing gums. Cosmetically, papain is used in some toothpastes, shampoos, and facial creams.

Miscellaneous Uses

Papaya has been used widely in folk medicine for many ailments: the juice for warts, corns, cancers, tumors, and thickened skin; the roots or their extracts for cancers of the uterus, syphilis, the tropical infection, hemorrhoids, and to remove mineral concretions in the urine; the unripe fruit as a mild laxative or diuretic, and to stimulate lactation, labor, or abortion; the ripe fruit for rheumatism and alkalinizing the urine; the seeds for intestinal worms or to stimulate menstruation or abortion; the leaves as a poultice for nervous pains and elephantoid growths, or smoked for asthma relief; and the latex for psoriasis, ringworm, indigestion, or applied externally as an antiseptic or to heal burns or scalds, or applied to the cervix to contract the uterus.

Specific Uses

1. Lowers cholesterol

Papaya is rich in fiber, Vitamin C and antioxidants which prevent cholesterol build up in your arteries. Too much cholesterol build-up can lead to several heart diseases including heart attack and hypertension.

2. Helps in weight loss

Those looking to lose weight must include papaya in their diet as it is very low in calories. The fiber content in papaya leaves you feeling full and also clears your bowel movement making your weight loss regime easier.

3. Boosts your immunity

Your immunity system acts as a shield against various infections that can make you really sick. A single papaya contains more than 200% of your daily requirement of Vitamin C, making it great for your immunity.

4. Good for diabetics

Papaya is an excellent food option for diabetics as it has a low-sugar content even though it is sweet to taste. Also, people who don’t have diabetes can eat papaya to prevent it from happening.

5. Great for your eyes

Papaya is rich in Vitamin A which helps protect your vision from degenerating. Nobody wants to lose their ability to see due to diseases like age-related macular degeneration, and eating papayas will ensure that you do not see a day where you cannot see.

6. Protects against arthritis

Arthritis can be a really debilitating disease and people who have it may find their quality of life reduced significantly. Eating papayas are good for your bones as they have anti-inflammatory properties along with Vitamin C which helps in keeping various forms of arthritis at bay. A study published in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases showed that people who consumed foods low in Vitamin C were three times more likely to have arthritis than those who didn’t.

7. Improves digestion

In today’s times, it is near impossible to avoid eating foods that are bad for your digestive system. Often we find ourselves eating junk food or restaurant food prepared in excessive quantities of oil. Eating a papaya daily can make up for such occasional mistakes, as it has a digestive enzyme known as papain along with fibre which helps improve your digestive health.

8. Helps ease menstrual pain

Women who are experiencing menstrual pain should help themselves to several servings of papaya, as an enzyme called papain helps in regulating and easing flow during menstrual periods.

9. Prevents signs of ageing

All of us would love to stay young forever, but no one in this world has managed to do it. Still, healthy habits like eating a papaya daily will prolong the process and may make you look 5 years younger than you are. Papaya is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E and antioxidants like beta-carotene which helps prevent your skin from free radical damage keeping wrinkles and other signs of ageing at bay.

10. Prevents cancer

Papaya is a rich source of antioxidants, phytonutrients and flavonoids that prevent your cells from undergoing free radical damage. Some studies have also linked the consumption papaya to reduced risk of colon and prostate cancer.

11. Helps reduce stress

After working hard for the whole day, it is a good idea to come home to a plate a papayas. The wonder fruit is rich in several nutrients like Vitamin C which can keep you free from stress. According to a study conducted in University of Alabama, found that 200 mg of Vitamin C can help regulate the flow of stress hormones in rats.

How to use papaya seeds

When you cut open the buttery flesh of papaya, you are met with a hollowed-out center that runs along the length of the fruit. Inside this cavity are strange-looking black, round seeds that have a very shiny surface. These little seeds easily detach from the papaya’s center, and when you touch one, it feels wet and slimy.

Take a seed and roll it between two of your fingers—you will then feel the gelatinous pouch that surrounds the actual hard seed inside of it. There is no smell other than the normal papaya scent. Continue rolling the seed with your fingers, and soon the little slimy covering will burst and pull away to reveal the black seed. Now you can take a better look at the strange-looking onyx-colored ball. It has a rough texture, and it looks similar to the surface of a morel mushroom cap with all of the tiny little holes. Once removed from the jelly pouch, you’ll notice that there still isn’t much of a scent.

Savor That Zesty Flavor

Now place the seed in your mouth. Chew it until you can taste a flavor other than papaya. It may take a second or two to recognize the taste coating your taste buds. First it will be a little bitter, then peppery, and lastly, it will be reminiscent of mild horseradish. As crazy as that sounds, papaya seeds do taste like that pungent root that goes so great with pork sausages.

After your mind puts the similarity of flavors together, you’ll notice that unlike actual horseradish, the pungency of papaya seeds lasts very little time. You won’t get the tingling sensation that people often get when they eat horseradish, but you will thoroughly enjoy the taste of the papaya seeds. Interestingly, each fruit has seeds that vary in their pungency. Some say that the papaya’s size will affect how mild or spicy the seeds are.

Save Your Seeds

The next time you open papaya, consider saving the seeds instead of discarding them. Some people like to use the fresh, raw seeds in different recipes or eat them right along the papaya flesh. Other people dry out the seeds and use them as a seasoning. Whichever way you try, note that fresh papaya seeds have a much stronger taste than dried papaya seeds.

Contraindications

Papaya may cause severe allergic reactions and is therefore contraindicated in sensitive people.

Pregnancy/Lactation

Possibly unsafe depending on the part of the plant being used and dose administered. Avoid use.

Interactions

None well documented.

Side Effects

Papaya may cause severe allergic reactions in sensitive people. Papaya latex can be a severe irritant and vesicant on skin. Papaya juice and papaya seeds are unlikely to cause adverse effects when taken orally; however, papaya leaves at high doses may cause stomach irritation.

Toxicology

There are parts of the plant (eg, seeds) that contain benzyl isothiocyanate, which may cause poisoning at high doses.

NOTE: Before using the seeds for any medical conditions please speak to your Doctor.