Uncategorized

All 176 dead in Ukrainian jet crash: Iran media

by Voiceasia

CORRECTS YEAR – Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported. (AP Photos/Mohammad Nasiri)??

Tehran (AFP) – All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane were killed when it crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported.

State news agency IRNA said 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

“Obviously it is impossible that passengers” on flight PS-752 are alive, the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, putting the number of people on board at 170.

The Boeing 737 had left Tehran’s international airport bound for Kiev, the agency said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Ex-Trump aide Bolton ready to testify in impeachment...

Defrocked US cardinal gave money to top clerics:...

Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations

Lawyer to be charged with graft in new...

Trump conduct ‘beyond anything Nixon did’: House impeachment...

Voters Approve Bonds for Drainage, Public Safety, Facilities...

A year before 2020 election, a divided and...

Asian American PAC Endorses Candidates for November 5,...

Firefighters battle fierce wildfires across California

Republicans storm secure impeachment deposition, delay testimony

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy