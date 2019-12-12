AAPI Census Kickoff: Community leaders come together to get counted

By Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON, TX: Empowering Communities Initiatives (ECI) hosted a Census Kickoff Event on Monday, December 9 at the Chinese Community Center.

This event was a collective effort of ECI and its member organizations including Chinese Community Center, Emgage, OCA-Greater Houston, BPSOS and VN Teamwork that are actively working to ensure the communities they represent are counted in the Decennial Census. Community leaders and AAPI elected officials were present to support the Get Out the Count (GOTC) efforts.

Welcoming the gathering, Nabila Mansoor, Emgage Census Director said the five organizations meet monthly to talk about the priorities and programs that we need to focus on in order to make sure AAPIs are being well represented whether it is legislatively on the city scene, on the county scene. Mansoor introduced the representatives of the member organizations. On an important note Mansoor reminded guests of early voting and Saturday, December 14, 2019 being the election day for Mayoral elections and Runoff elections in the city and a few other early elections in January 2020 as well.

Speaking on the occasion, State Representative Gene Wu of District 137 said, “Asian American have been here for more than a century and we are now just getting to number five.” Although Asian Americans are the fastest growing community in the US there is a serious lack of leadership he pointed out. “One of the reasons we are not here because we don’t have power and recognition,” he said. Further, stressing the need to participate in the census said, “Census matters. Because if you’re not counted, you don’t exist. If you are not counted there is no power, no community.” He went on to explain that if there was no community the likelihood of electing a person of choice would be not be a possibility.

“This event is the celebration of a continued collaboration and the start of major community efforts in an area where it’s greatly needed,” said Sobia Siddiqui, Emgage Census Organizer. “We are ready to do everything we can to ensure our communities are counted and get their fair share.”

Malissa, Senior Partnership Specialist, Census 2020 illustrated the methods of responding to the census questionnaire. The newest way of filling out the form was Online she said. Other methods would be over the phone, filling out the paper questionnaire as well as filling out with census representative that will going door to door. She also pointed out that the website address to fill out online is not available yet.

There are 13 languages (including English) that have 13 assigned phone numbers for census 2020. The Census Bureau will mail a form in March or April 2020.

Tazeen Zehra, Senior Partnership Specialist, also spoke on the importance of participating in the census because it impacts healthcare, education and most importantly impacts the allocation of funds for programs. There are 55 federally funded programs and $675 billion available is distributed based on the population data.

A study by George Washington University estimates a loss of $1,000 each year for every Texan missed. This means a loss of $10,000 over 10 years for every person undercounted. In Harris County, it was estimated an undercount of approximately 35,000 from 2010 census. This is a loss of $406 million for the region over the course of the decade. Texas could lose $3.3 billion over the next ten years. (Source: January Advisors)

Later, Mansoor presented a video and slides providing more information on why the Census was important.

There is at least 50,000 jobs available in Harris County alone for Census 2020 and can be applied to online (2020census.gov)